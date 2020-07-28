Nexteer Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, released its annual Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's sustainability achievements in 2019. Highlights from the 2019 report include:

Contribution of 15,500 hours of employee community service

Record low level of lost work day cases and recordable incidents

Technological value creation through Nexteer's world-class engineering and technical team, who make up more than half of the Company's global salaried staff

Recognition of the Company's highest score to-date from EcoVadis third-party business sustainability rating organization

"Nexteer's 2019 Sustainability Report highlights how our global team is steering the way toward a more sustainable future for our stakeholders, our global community and our planet," said Tao Liu, president and chief operating officer, Nexteer Automotive. "By integrating a sustainability mindset into our global business strategies and operations, we demonstrate our commitment to achieving technology breakthroughs, operating with the highest degree of ethics and transparency and conserving our planet's natural resources."

As highlighted in the Company's report, Nexteer's five key focus areas – Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Health, Safety & Environment; Value Creation and Community – provide a framework for Nexteer to advance its commitment to all aspects of sustainability.

"Safety and sustainability have taken on a broader, deeper meaning in a post-COVID-19 world," said Liu. "Safety has always been embedded in Nexteer's culture. COVID-19 has expanded how we define safety for our employees and their families while producing safety-critical products for our global customers – and sustainability plays a pivotal role."

Nexteer focuses on empowering employees through the Company's "One Nexteer" culture which promotes a culture of health, safety and environmental responsibilities in all activities. In 2019, Nexteer completed 27 projects to manage the Company's environmental footprint. These projects resulted in environmental savings of 10.1 million kilowatts of energy, 12.4 million liters of water and more than 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions. These 27 projects also saved the Company $0.5 million.

Nexteer publishes an annual Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Click here to view the full Nexteer Automotive 2019 Sustainability Report.

