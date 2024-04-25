NMIMS Indore SBM Celebrates Grand Convocation 2024 Amid Milestones and Achievements

INDORE, India , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant milestone, SVKM's NMIMS Indore School of Business Management (SBM) proudly conducted its 6th convocation ceremony for its MBA students recently at its campus. A total of 132 students were conferred their degrees on this momentous occasion, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Mr. Subhash S. Mundra, Former Public Interest Director and Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Former CMD of Bank of Baroda, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Mr. Akhilesh Rathi, Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor, SVKM'S NMIMS, presided over the event, which also saw the presence of NMIMS leadership, including Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Nominee of the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Ashish Daptardar, Additional Registrar and Nominee of the Registrar, Dr Anshuman Jaswal, Director of NMIMS Indore, Dr Suman Chakraborty, Associate Dean – SBM Indore and Dr Niranjan Shastri, Programme Chairperson – SBM, Indore.

A lively band which accompanied the academic procession set the tone for the grand occasion. The ceremony was further enhanced by the lighting of the lamp and invocation, adding to the joyousness of the event.

As the convocation was announced 'open' by Mr. Akhilesh Rathi, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries were honoured with the presentation of mementoes, a small token of our appreciation for their presence and support.

The convocation began with a warm welcome address by Dr. Meena Chintamaneni and the conferring of degrees to the eager graduating students by Mr. Akhilesh Rathi.

Dr. Anshuman Jaswal presented a comprehensive overview of the SBM batch of 2022-2024, a batch that has set several milestones and achieved remarkable feats for NMIMS Indore SBM. He highlighted the commendable achievement of attaining a healthy gender ratio of 60% male and 40% female students, a testament to the institute's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Anshuman Jaswal detailed the internship and placement achievements, showcasing the practical experience gained by the students and the strong industry connections of NMIMS Indore SBM. He mentioned, "For the social internship, students were placed in NGOs and CSR departments in government organisations across India. For the summer internship, students were placed in various roles across sectors, with major recruiters being Amul, ICICI Bank, Ogilvy and Mather, Crayon, SBI Life, Reliance Retail, NTPC and TeamLease, to name a few. The placement record of the batch has been stellar despite headwinds, with companies like WIPRO, ICICI Bank, Crisil, Tata Electric, Tata Advance Systems, Royal Enfield, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others."

The convocation ceremony also saw Dr Anshuman Jaswal declare the awards won by students and faculty in various categories for their achievements.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Subhash S. Mundra, in his inspiring address to the fresh graduates, said, "During these two years, you must have survived many all-nighters, but that has only helped you emerge stronger. It is most important to remember that each of you is here today because of the faith someone has reposed in you by presenting you with the gift of education. They could be your parents, teacher, sibling or mentors. And I think while we are here to cheer you all, you should take a moment to thank the people behind your success. A sense of gratitude will take you a long way in life. When you entered these premises, you entered as a Vidyarthi (student) and you leave as a Vidvan (wise people) who will be respected everywhere. Our country, as it is poised today, offers ample opportunities, and I am sure you will be able to make full use of them."

Speaking at the convocation, congratulating the graduating students, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni said, "This is indeed a significant day of your life and I congratulate you and your parents for this great achievement. I have seen the growth of NMIMS Indore since 2017. Not only has the infrastructure become world-class but also when it comes to academic standards, we have ensured it matches up to the reputation of NMIMS. In this endeavour, the contribution of this cohort of the SBM has been immense and marks a history in the growth and success of this campus. As you step out into the real world, you must remember the words of Nelson Mandela, who said, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' You possess the power to change the world around you. You are the future leaders and visionaries. I urge you all to embrace failure, learn from your mistakes but never leave sight of your goal."

Dr. Anshuman Jaswal wished the graduating students the very best in their future endeavours and added, "I am incredibly proud of every one of our graduating students. Your determination has paid off and I have no doubt that you will continue to excel in your journey ahead. I hope that as the alumnus of this institution, you will continue to make NMIMS Indore proud with your contributions to society and the country."

The convocation ended with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Suman Chakraborty.

Overall, the event was a celebration of academic achievements and marked the beginning of new journeys for the graduating students.

About NMIMS Indore

Indore is a manufacturing and operations heavy city and NMIMS Indore has its specialization in the same which helps make the students industry ready also Indore has special SEZs for pharmacy, manufacturing & IT industries which helps in job influx. This is inception batch which is trained to learn the hardships and build an organization from scratch. As pioneers of this institution the focus is on setting bench mark on performance and to provide a strong foundation in course content and management techniques.