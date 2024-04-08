NMIMS Mumbai School of Business Management is Set to Host it's 21st Convocation on April 12, 2024

Shri Somanath S, Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation as the Chief Guest for SBM Convocation 2024



Students of Ph.D., MBA, MBA (Human Resource) and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) programs will be conferred degrees

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai, is set to host its 21st Convocation Ceremony at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium at the NMIMS Mumbai campus. The Pre-Convocation ceremony will commence on 11th April 2024, followed by the main convocation on 12th April 2024. During the ceremonies the graduating students will be handed over their degree certificates and the rank holders, award winners and students on the Dean's List will be honoured.

This year, the convocation ceremony will be graced by Shri Somanath S, Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation as the Chief Guest and Mr. Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo Inc. as a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee.

During the ceremony oath will be administered by Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, followed by the conferring of degrees to the graduating students by Nominee of Honourable Chancellor. The event will also witness the release of the Roster of Events, Convocation Brochure, and NMIMS Management Review.

About SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University

The School of Business Management (SBM) of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed to be University (as per UGC Norms), one of India's premier business schools is situated in Mumbai - the financial hub and nerve center of the country.

Apart from offering diverse cutting-edge programs for students, it also offers executive education programs for professionals. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners provides them with the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives, through case method as its chief pedagogical tool to bring to the classroom real-world business scenarios, SBM has an abundance of intellectual capital in the form of faculty members who are renowned in their respective fields and are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment.

Social sensitivity is the credo at SBM, where students are sensitized to respond to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge for creating a sustainable society.

Visit: https://www.nmims.edu/mumbaicampus