NMIMS School of Hospitality Management Offers New Opportunities to its Students

To cater to this need, NMIMS School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) is born with a vision to develop future ready leaders in the service industry. Through its ' 3 Year BBA - Hospitality Operations & Management' program, the learning becomes more encompassing, as SoHM offers every student the best of Hospitality & Management.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956.

At SoHM, the students will be taught, mentored and closely monitored by a team of experts to motivate the students to help them attain the best of their potential. The School will be creating leaders of tomorrow who can be disruptive and innovative at the same time and will adapt easily with respect to the changing paradigms in the Hospitality industry.

School's Mission:

To inculcate the service ethos of positive attitude, customer service, professionalism and environmental care.

To impart deeply rewarding and remarkable educational experience through exceptional training and placement.

To create leaders who can solve hospitality industry challenges through creative thinking and innovation.

To encourage research and entrepreneurship in the hospitality industry.

The School encourages lifelong learning and helps students take on the challenges of the professional world with confidence. It imparts hands-on training, critical thinking, research and application, thereby giving the students an all-round platform to excel.

BBA- Hospitality Operations & Management (6 Semesters):

The teaching methodology comprises classroom lectures, industry visits, projects, events and internship. The course includes:

Introduction to fundamentals of Hospitality Operations & Management in the first two semesters

Intense Operations and Management in volume based business in the third semester

Mandatory industry internship in the fourth semester to get operational experience

Focus on Specialization and Entrepreneurship in fifth and sixth semesters

Facilities: The School has state-of-the-art infrastructure comprising practical labs, classrooms and recreational spaces for students' overall development. Other facilities include:

Basic Training Kitchen & Restaurant

Bakery & Confectionary

Housekeeping Lab & Training Guest Room

Front Office Lab

Library, Music Room, Games Room and more

Eligibility: Students passing from various streams of 10+2 with a minimum of 50% will be admitted through an entrance test, post which the students are screened through a personal interview.

After graduating from School of Hospitality Management, the students will be ready to work in any segment of the service industry, anywhere, with a world of opportunities in front of them.

Intake: 60 students

Campus tours are available on appointments.

About NMIMS

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University

Website: hospitality.nmims.edu

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164592/NMIMS_School_of_Hospitality_Management_image.jpg

SOURCE NMIMS