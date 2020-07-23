Official Launch of the Casual Mobile Sandbox Game, Super Tank Blitz with 2 Million Players Pre-registered

Players can meet 12 different Commanders, 12 Sub Weapons, and 7 different Sub Gadgets. The Commander system is a newly added feature that adds diversity to the game compared to its predecessor.

There are 3 different real-time battle modes in the game: Death Match, Team Death Match, and Survival Mode. In Survival Mode, players can select maps, Volcanic Island, Munitions Factory, or Glacier Island to battle. Each map has various strategic points that can be utilized to make the battle even more thrilling.

We will also hold an event to celebrate the official launch. Players can participate in the "Vote for your Commander" event on the STOVE page to choose their most favored Commander. Plentiful rewards will be given to all players according to the number of participants followed by special rewards for lucky winners.

Also, players can participate in the Check-in event from the announcement page to obtain various rewards. The event is scheduled to take place from July 29th to August 5th.

Super Tank Blitz is raising expectations after gathering more than 2 million pre-registered players from 142 global countries worldwide. It is receiving a good response in Asia, North America, Brazil, and Russia.

In-ah Jang, The CEO of Smilegate Megaport, said "Super Tank Blitz is the fruition of Smilegate's effort to create a better sandbox game. Since Smilegate and Lumidia worked hard together to develop creativeness and fun of sandbox in a casual way, we are expecting it to bring about a positive outcome."

Players can check more information about the game from the Super Tank Blitz official page on STOVE. (https://page.onstove.com/supertankblitz/en)

