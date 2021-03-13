Oglacs Software Pvt. Ltd. - A world class solution for a world class business future

DELHI, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2008, Oglacs Software Pvt. Ltd., seated at New Delhi is a well-established name in the realm of IT based software provider. Its core area of operation is in providing a comprehensive, integrated, customized software solution. And what more when it has already earned a name for itself in sectors as diverse as publishing industry, hospitality industry and Companies listed in the fortune 500 list.

Oglacs Software Pvt. Ltd. simplifies complex system to streamline efficient delivery of services and all this by using its IT based solutions. Their products and services are a tried and tested feature adapted by most diverse group of clients ranging from Government of Bihar in India to Silicon publishing house in USA.

Some of our most distinguished and time tested launches:-

Silicon Suite - Specialized application for print and publishing industry.

- Specialized application for print and publishing industry. This includes Silicon Connector, Paginator, Designer and Creator.

Web based ERP for Hospital Management System Follow HL7 protocol and HIPAA Compliance.

for Hospital Management System Follow HL7 protocol and HIPAA Compliance. ePDS - Automation of Public Distribution; Launched as Pilot project in Bihar.

- Automation of Public Distribution; Launched as Pilot project in Bihar. Complete Mobile Solution for PDAs, Tablets and Phones.

Custom electronic solution for consumer and industrial sectors entailing end-to-end Security solution.

Their Clients

Their clients are already well established names and they chose Oglacs Software Pvt. Ltd. for its true and intelligent software solutions deliverable on fronts where none could compete.

Let's have a look:

Amazon Publishing House- Trusted their Cover Creator - a key input of the their Silicon Suite project, Government of Bihar, Hospital Management system- HIPAA/Hitech for diagnosis, lab testing, patients care, compliance and other operations and numerous fortune 500 companies in India and Overseas.

How do they do this?

They have customized solution for a true 360 degrees Project Cycle Experience. This subsumes within itself multiple core areas right from - conceptualization of client's ideas - planning and documenting all the technical and non-technical details such as quality, design and development and last but not the least - maintaining highest level of QA & timely deployment of services. They work through constant synchronization born out of the amalgamation of their Software Solutions Division & Product Division. They have a dedicated team of experienced professionals coming from heterogeneous technological verticals. They are adapt in maintaining industry specific quality and standard operating procedures. While handling critical data of clients they have fully vigilant confidentiality protocols. They delve deeply on machine learning capability which are as comprehensive in nature as to completely adapt itself to the specific working nature of the business thus automating common tasks and activities and delivering great results.

Future Prospects

With constant work out in the search for innovation and dynamism in IT systems for the past 13 years, they have completely secured their standing. There is now the greater need to evolve deeply on segments which human interface alone cannot handle to deliver key results. We all know how important business intelligent tools can be in bringing laurels and success for any micro, small and medium enterprises industry. Software solution can be the life blood behind the growth story of any sector. Leveraging key software solution is the need of the hour for ease of doing any business. So Oglacs Software Pvt. Ltd. is always in the search for a reliable partner to work with thus making business simpler, easier, profitable and above all globally competitive.

Work Culture at Oglacs

A culture expressly and deliberately cultivated over the period of time, can be easily felt at every dimensions in the organization, every human resource at Oglacs is a part of the great Oglacs Family, a tightly bind team always works towards the common goal where the team and the individual is rewarded and has recognition for their every effort towards the common goal, it's a place where innovations and ideas are encouraged and promoted. At Oglacs they have an equal opportunity policy for everyone including their female work force.

Expansion program

Following the huge demand in the Healthcare industry for a Smart and comprehensive Solution, Oglacs has announced its entry into the sector with an ERP solution which promises a fully loaded system built specially for the healthcare providers, the company promises a product that meets the contemporary compliance with automations and all the modern features required for the business to operate effectively in a single product.

Oglacs is actively inviting capitalist and investors to become a part of this growing family.

