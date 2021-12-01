Omega 3 Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 26610 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 10.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega 3 Market is segmented By Type - Marine Omega-3, Algae Omega-3, Market By Application - Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverage, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Foods, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The global Omega 3 market size is projected to reach USD 26610 million by 2027, from USD 12590 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Omega 3 market are

Rising rates of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and changing dietary habits are two major causes driving the growth of omega 3 market product usage.

The increased importance of immunity development in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled the Omega 3 market growth. Product demand is predicted to rise as more omega 3 elements are included in the diet to support heart and brain health.

Sedentary lifestyles, the work-from-home tendency, and a lack of physical activity, especially among people in their 30s and 40s, are predicted to drive the Omega 3 demand. Furthermore, rising consumer investment in healthcare and well-being is expected to propel the industry forward.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-I424/Global_Omega_3_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE OMEGA 3 MARKET

Omega-3 fatty acids, also known as n3 fatty acids, 3 fatty acids, and omega-3 oils, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Over the forecast period, properties such as lowering the risk of and disorders such as cancer, asthma, cardiovascular disease, atopic diseases, inflammation, cognitive aging, brain and visual functions, mental health, developmental disabilities, and deficiency risk are expected to boost the omega 3 market's growth.

Omega-3 fatty acids have a variety of health benefits, which has fueled demand for omega-3 supplements and, in turn, is driving the growth of the omega-3 market. The baby feeding industry, which is likely to drive the omega-3 market over the forecast period. Infants who are fed formulas fortified with the omega-3 fatty acid DHA had better hand-eye coordination, attention span, social skills, and intelligence test scores, according to studies.

Demand for DHA supplements is likely to rise due to their growing popularity among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. As gym professionals and athletes become more aware of nutritional food intake, the use of omega 3 in sports supplements and functional foods is expected to rise. As a result, the omega 3 market is likely to be driven by the increased use of Omega 3 in supplements and functional foods.

The growing use of omega 3 in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to propel the omega 3 market forward. Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease. They've been shown to help lower levels of specific blood fat (triglyceride) and raise levels of "good" cholesterol when combined with diet and exercise (HDL).

Furthermore, the demand for DHA is predicted to increase due to an increase in obesity and heart-related disorders around the world. As a result, the omega 3 market is likely to rise even faster.

The COVID-19 has also created opportunities for health-related product firms, particularly dietary supplement manufacturers. The increase in consumer view of these medications as useful in maintaining immunity and their effectiveness in battling the fatal virus has prompted the respective market. This in turn surges the demand for associated markets, including omega-3 products.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-I424/global-omega-3

OMEGA 3 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, The infant formula segment is predicted to increase at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to rising demand for packaged baby nutrition products as the working population grows. The nervous system, vision, brain, and overall growth of an infant are all aided by omega 3 DHA.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Various industry companies in the region are concentrating their R&D efforts on developing pharma-grade omega 3, which is driving the regional market growth.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-I424/Global_Omega_3_Market

Omega 3 Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Omega 3 Market By Company

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Bioprocess Algae

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-I424/Global_Omega_3_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-I424&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- In 2020, the global Omega 3 Products market size was USD 842 million and it is expected to reach USD 1120 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Omega-3 PUFA market size was USD 15150 million and it is expected to reach USD 22260 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

- Global Omega-3 API Market Research Report 2021

- Global and China EPA/DHA Omega-3 Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Fish-free Omega-3 Ingredient Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Algae Omega 3 Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and United States Omega-3 Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Omega-3 Encapsulation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-9 Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Omega 3 Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports