OnePlus 8 Becomes First Commercial Smartphone to Connect to T-Mobile Standalone 5G Network

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a leading global manufacturer of premium flagship smartphones, has achieved another important 5G milestone in the United States, becoming the first smartphone company to successfully connect to T-Mobile's standalone (SA) network with a commercial device.

Together with T-Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., OnePlus successfully held the first low-band SA 5G data session with the OnePlus 8, the company's latest premium flagship smartphone. This achievement is a significant step towards bringing the power of 5G standalone to users in the United States.

"This is an important milestone for OnePlus and our long-time partners in the journey to bring users the best possible 5G experience, this time leveraging the extremely low latency and high data capacity potential of a standalone 5G network," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "OnePlus went all in 5G with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series. Now, as we continue to lead in 5G research and development, we look forward to opening up even more possibilities and connecting more people around the world with a fast and smooth 5G experience."

With the OnePlus 8 flagship phone, the OnePlus R&D team achieved a number of low-band 5G milestones in recent field testing on the T-Mobile SA 5G network, including:

First voice over new radio (VoNR) call

First video over new radio (ViNR) call

First voice call with evolved packet system (EPS) fallback

First video call with EPS fallback

"We are proud of the significant 5G milestones achieved with T-Mobile and OnePlus that are instrumental in unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers as well as increased performance and cost-effectiveness for businesses across the United States," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System is at the heart of the OnePlus 8 smartphone driving the evolution towards 5G standalone mode, which will help create 5G-enabled experiences and transform how the world connects, computes and communicates."

Since 2016, OnePlus has continued to demonstrate its leadership in 5G R&D and has been among the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to users. The company has invested nearly USD 30 million to scale up 5G R&D labs, showcasing its commitment to bringing 5G technology to more users worldwide. After releasing its first 5G device last year in Europe, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition alongside T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. These accomplishments helped OnePlus become the third-leading brand for 5G devices in the United States in 2019.

