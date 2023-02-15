ONLY INDIA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST UNGENDERED COLLECTION: ONLY X FELIX

UNFETTERD, UNLABELLED, UNGENDERED – ONLY FOR EVERYONE

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From runways to the streets, homegrown labels to global brands, red carpets to pop culture platforms – Gender bending design is giving fashion worldwide the ultimate facelift. For the first time ever, ONLY brings an all-new ungendered collection - ONLY X Felix catering to the outspoken, progressive & fashion-conscious Gen Z.

The ONLY X Felix collection is designed specifically for versatility and self-expression. The collection is an amalgamation of streetwear and comfort clothing for young girls and boys. Mixed with prints, patterns, colors, silhouettes, and styles for everyone.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, "ONLY has always believed in pushing the boundaries and creating something new and fun! With the introduction of ONLY x FELIX collection, we further extend the brand's product offering by adding gender fluid styles that can be worn and aced by not only girls but also boys! This collection truly makes ONLY the one stop fashion destination for modern millennial girls & boys. Over the years, the brand has worked on very unique new age limited-edition collaborations which have resonated well with our audience."

ONLY has always been a front runner in bringing global, iconic trends to India. Inspired by styles donned by international pop & hip hop culture, the collection is characterized by a nostalgic yet intriguingly grunge theme, the homey nature of the line ranges from t-shirts to over-sized shirts, co-ord sets to whimsical playsuits. They feature expressive, bright, and relevant prints against modern silhouettes that are in keeping with the brand's ethos, resulting in a cool and understated collection that is high on fashion and can be dressed up or down.

Starting at INR 1799 the collection will be available from 15th February in select stores and on www.only.in .

About ONLY:

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion – a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com.

