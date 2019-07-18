OPPO Offers a Bigger and Better Experience With A9

OPPO A9 is the first smartphone to inherit OPPO's new design language from the F11 and Reno series featuring a 6.53" FHD+ waterdrop screen. It supports a 4020mAh battery delivering an exceptionally long battery life. The smartphone offers a 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Corning Gorilla ® Glass 5 and ColorOS 6 to offer a smooth and convenient everyday experience to the consumers.

Commenting on this launch, Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said, "OPPO has always developed technology keeping consumers at the core of our innovation strategy. As a brand, OPPO places utmost importance to technology but we understand that for our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price. OPPO A9 is a crown addition to our A series, the success of which showcases our efforts in delivering technologically superior smartphones at competitive price points. We hope to continue the growth momentum with the launch of OPPO A9 in this price segment."

A bigger and smarter experience

OPPO A9 sports a 4GB RAM+128GB ROM storage capacity combined with MediaTek Helio P70. This not only ensures improved speed of application start-up but also enables several applications to run seamlessly. Along with these features, the device supports Android P and ColorOS6 ensuring a lag-free experience. The device is enabled with Hyper Boost feature which ensures an overall smooth smartphone experience. Equipped with features like the Hyper Boost the OPPO A9 doesn't face the challenge of lagging and makes for the perfect gaming device for favorite games like PUBG, Asphalt, etc. Along with this, OPPO A9 supports smart features like navigation gestures, smart assistant and cycling mode. The navigation gestures offer the consumers a smooth and easy experience even while using the device in split screen mode. The smart assistant presents to the users the most important information in the form of a card on the Home screen. Users can view and use it at any time without having to install various apps for fragmented information. The cycling mode supported by the device, automatically mutes calls and messages when activated which ensures the riders safety.

Bigger screen and battery for a larger experience

OPPO A9 has a 6.53 FHD+ Waterdrop screen which offers a larger viewing experience. The screen ratio is 90.70% giving the device a super full screen. So, whether one is looking at a picture, video or playing a game, this offers an incredibly wide visual experience. To support this brilliant viewing experience, the smartphone is powered by a massive 4020 mAh battery which elongates the battery life of the device ensuring the consumer gets a longer viewing or playing experience. Featuring a tougher and more durable screen, the OPPO A9 has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and adapts a new design concept called 'The beauty of young Zen style' which is more visually appealing and interactive.

Click stunning pictures even in low light with the Ultra Night Mode 2.0

OPPO A9 comes with two different camera modes. First is the Ultra Night Mode that helps in clicking pictures in low light. With the noise reduction and the skin color control module in this mode, the device protects users from over-exposure to capture stunning images. The second, the Dazzle Color mode identifies the scene of the photo and restores the real details, brightness and colors-with the help of AI technology. So, whether consumers are capturing the early morning sun rise or the evening sunset low-light shots, the OPPO A9 will ensure the best pictures. The smartphone flaunts a 16 MP + 2 MP rear dual camera setup and a 16 MP front camera for the perfect selfies. The front camera is equipped with advanced technology which can recognize over 130 forehead points and a face slimming feature. Along with this, the device can register and save the consumers preferred beautification mode and will automatically apply it the next time the consumer clicks a selfie.

Pricing and Availability

OPPO A9 will be available for INR 15,490 and will go on sale from 20th July, 2019 across both online platforms and offline stores.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through Internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up a R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948938/OPPO_A9.jpg

SOURCE OPPO