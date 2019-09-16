OPPO Ropes in Famous Youth Icons - Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Badshah for its Reno Series Campaign

NEW DELHI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its already rich creative spirit of Reno Series, OPPO India today announced leading Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the 'Brand Icon' for its Reno series. OPPO India also roped in Katrina Kaif and Badshah as the 'Brand Friends' for its creatively designed Reno series. With these talented powerhouses on board, OPPO seeks to touch hearts of their millennial and Gen Z consumers in India. The association aims to reinforce OPPO's consistent efforts in not only bringing meaningful innovation but also taking the right marketing initiatives that will help them in further strengthening their bond with the consumers.

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Badshah will serve as the catalyst of the OPPO Reno series in the Indian market. With OPPO's omni-channel marketing strategy, the integrated campaign is already live across TV and digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said, "At OPPO, we have always aspired to bring distinctive and innovative offerings for our customers. With the Reno series, we have taken our innovations a notch above with a brand-new product concept, design philosophy, and a communication model which is tailor-made for youthful consumers. We are extremely happy to associate with such talented actors, who perfectly portray a blend of talent, class and popularity that compliments with OPPO's legacy and brand ethos. Just like OPPO, these celebrities too have pushed their creative realms to delight and surprise their audience. As we pave the future growth strategy of OPPO in India, we are confident that this association will further help us strengthen the positioning of the Reno series in the Indian smartphone market."

Revered for his remarkable performance, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am excited to be the Brand Icon for OPPO's creative Reno series. I have a philosophy of partnering with brands that I believe in and OPPO's youthful approach resonates with qualities that are meaningful to me. OPPO inspires the power of creativity through their smartphones, encouraging users to think outside the box - a trait that is the very soul of my craft and helps me evolve and grow as an actor."

Speaking on the association with OPPO, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif said," I am extremely pleased to be associated with OPPO for their exciting Reno series. OPPO is a brand that strikes a chord with the youth of the country for the cutting-edge smartphones. Their products are unique & creative, which is exactly what today's generation looks for and stands true for me as well. Just how OPPO has been pushing boundaries in bringing the latest technology is something that I relate to. I too look for roles and opportunities that enables me to surprise and delight my audience. I believe in associating with brands with whom I share the same synergy. A brand that resonates my style, has unique traits and stands out amongst others."

Sharing the excitement for his association with OPPO India, popular Music Producer and Performing Artist, Badshah said, "Being an artist, I understand the importance of continuously creating and innovating to keep up with the evolving trends and my partnership with OPPO is a testament to this. OPPO's quest for uniqueness and spirit of exploration is something that I find truly commendable and believe in."

OPPO recently launched the Reno2 series which also marked its global debut in India. Engineered for creativity, the Reno2 is OPPO's latest iteration to the popular Reno series and is packed with photography-enhancing features ideal to redraw the boundaries of users' creativity. As per a recent report by IDC, OPPO registered a healthy growth of 41% in Q2, 2019. It has also been adjudged as the number one smartphone brand for after sales services in India as per Counterpoint Research.

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.

