Optimizing Competitive Intelligence Impact by Integrating Resources and Influencing Stakeholders

Pfeffer will explain how to integrate the individual components of an intelligence function to create a strong, world-class intelligence system. Important takeaways from his keynote will include:

The necessary components required for new and existing intelligence functions

Proven ways to get the individual pieces working together to create even more actionable and sought-after intelligence deliverables

Insight on new areas of growth for even a well-advanced intelligence function

In his closing keynote, Reszka will discuss why CI professionals need an influencing strategy to fully succeed and positively affect organizational decision-making. He will share the two major systems of thinking that surround decisions and examine different strategies that are tuned to create impact in each system. Key takeaways will include:

Characteristics and limitations of the Systems 1 and 2 thinking framework as part of the Decision Journey

Different communication strategies that can be leveraged to maximize impact on decisions at each stage

Personal success factors unrelated to intelligence that can influence System 1 thinking (about you) and increase your odds of generating influence

Spanning disciplines and industries, SCIP's Annual Conference will offer:

Business case studies, tools, methodologies, and new organizational models for success

Five track themes: The Fundamentals, Applications of Intelligence, Tech-enabled CI, Use Cases, and The Strategic Boardroom

Numerous networking and learning opportunities with an international group of C-suite executives, senior managers, and analysts

About Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP)

We are a global community of business experts across industry, academia, and government who come together to build and share strategic intelligence, research decision support tools, processes and analytics capabilities. The resulting collaboration of our membership supports strategy and other organizational disciplines to drive growth and competitive advantage. Our network of professionals stems from myriad organizations both profit and non-profit. Visit us at www.scip.org

