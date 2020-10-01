PAAS expands into the India market through a Partnership with Luxury Connect of New Dehli

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, the Global Leader in Technology Spend Analytics, announced its expansion into the India market by solidifying a partnership with Luxury Connect, LLP out of New Delhi, India. The partnership is not limited to India but also covers a large portion of EMEA and SEA (Southeast Asia).

"After seeing the PAAS360 platform, a great sense of relief prevailed upon me. During the pandemic, most organizations have cut costs by shutting down non-performing assets and or reducing team sizes. They seem to be at a loss for any further cost reduction possibilities. However, savings offered by PAAS in the technology space are unquestionably brilliant and as yet untapped. I see a great future in this direction and am happy to partner with PAAS in spreading this across various countries," says Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO of Luxury Connect LLP.

"We are thrilled to finalize the partnership with Abhay Gupta and the Luxury Connect team," states Eric Cunningham, Founder of PAAS. Behind North America, India is the 2nd largest technology spending market and this partnership strategically expands the PAAS brand into the India and EU market. The PAAS360 platform now has over 1000m+ technology data points and 5100 unique technology suppliers to optimize the best pricing for clients of all sizes, industries, and locations. Luxury Connect and its partner ecosystem will focus on the expansion the PAAS "Savings Desk" platform.

About Luxury Connect:

Luxury Connect LLP is a strategy consulting organization that focuses on servicing the entire value chain ranging from advisory, compliance and operations. Its key differentiating factor is its focus on talent development via its unique proposition of LCBS, India's first and only Luxury Business School. Set up in 2012 by veteran Luxury pioneers, Luxury Connect has been the name behind bringing luxury brands like Gianni Versace, Versace Collection, Versace Home, Corneliani, John Smedley, Tween | Damat | ADV, Ferre, Cadini, etc. to India. With a 360-degree approach to Luxury in India, they cover products and services throughout its reputable partner community.

Always on the forefront of offering cutting edge innovative solutions to its clients and partners, Luxury Connect now commences its journey into the retail tech space by its first partnership with PAAS advisors. This division will soon be followed by other innovative technological solutions so very necessary for the fast changing retail environment.

For more information, visit www.luxuryconnect.in

About PAAS Advisors:

PAAS is a spend analytics technology firm, specializing in technology spend, headquartered in the US, partnering with clients across the globe. We serve companies from small to large utilizing analytics that incorporate important benchmarked data to accelerate the procurement lifecycle saving companies 15-30% of their technology spend.



The PAAS platform is utilized by some of the largest Life Science, Retailers, Manufactures and Financial Services companies across the globe. Our experience, data, technology, and relationships provide insights to help with guiding our customers to achieving the best commercial terms and pricing.

For more information, visit www.paasadvisors.com

Press Contacts:

Procurement Analysis & Strategy

Francois Daumard, (650) 544.1196

[email protected]

