Panchshil Realty Launches Three-Pronged CSR Initiative to Mitigate Impact of COVID-19

In the last 12 days, the Foundation has provided over 12,000 food hampers across various areas in Pune in coordination with the office of the Collector of Pune and elected representatives like Corporators.

The target is to continue to distribute 8000 hampers per week for the next 6 weeks. These food hampers are being coordinated and put together by teams at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, JW Marriott Pune, Courtyard by Marriott, Hinjewadi, Pune and the Marriott Suites, Pune, which are all of part of the hospitality portfolio of Panchshil Realty.

As a second step, and with a view to take this initiative to the next level, the Panchshil Foundation has partnered with the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken by vulnerable populations at the community level.

This joint initiative kicked-off on April 8, 2020 and a team of 7 experts from NDRF carried out a special community education drive at 2 labour camps in Wagholi, Pune and shared tips on maintaining hand hygiene and other steps to take to stay safe. The NDRF team also assisted in distribution of food hampers during this drive. This joint initiative will continue going forward too.

The NDRF is an elite, specialized and dedicated force constituted exclusively for the purpose of providing specialist and expert response to natural and man-made disasters, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters.

The third leg of the CSR initiative will see Panchshil Foundation providing 10,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits over the next few weeks to medical personnel handling COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Pune.

Commenting on this initiative, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "Hundreds of thousands of daily wage earners have been left with absolutely no source of income and are struggling with even basic needs like food. To offer some immediate relief, the Panchshil Foundation has begun distributing food hampers amongst the impacted communities. Similarly, medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients need more PPE kits and, the Foundation will start providing them with these kits soon."

"I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the NDRF's 5th Battalion, Pune for joining hands with us to educate vulnerable populations on how to stay safe. I also want to acknowledge the support and contributions received from our corporate occupiers, associates and individual clients too," he added.

Sharing his perspective on this initiative, Mr. Sachidanand Gawade, Second-In-Command at the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the NDRF said, "At a critical juncture like this where raising awareness about how to stay safe from the novel coronavirus is of vital importance, ground-level outreach efforts like this give our expert trainers a chance to enhance the knowledge of impacted communities on basic hygiene precautions. The pandemic has to be addressed at multiple levels and timely and widespread community education is a key factor in slowing down the spread of this dreaded virus."

The Panchshil Foundation aims to foster a strong sense of community, belonging and ownership. The core belief is that better communities are built when people lead better lives. The Foundation's sphere of activities includes initiatives in the fields of education, health, art & culture, sports, infrastructure, safety & security and allied social initiatives.

About NDRF

The NDRF functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, within the overall command, control and leadership of the Director General, NDRF. Since February 2020, the NDRF has been training personnel at airports, seaports and land borders to handle inbound passengers and create awareness in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19.

The NDRF is equipping 600 out of 1150 personnel in each of its 12 battalions across the country to help health workers contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The NDRF is currently assisting States in creating awareness as part of a planned response mechanism to this outbreak.

Since its inception, the NDRF has continued to win the hearts of millions of countrymen, by demonstrating its expertise, professionalism and sterling service while handling disaster situations during rescue operations in floods, cyclones and collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations amongst other situations. For more information on the NDRF, please visit http://www.ndrf.gov.in/

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. Panchshil Realty's completed real estate portfolio is over 23 million square feet with an additional 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil's main business verticals are commercial office space, hospitality and residential real estate. A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP. For more information about Panchshil, please visit www.panchshil.com.

