Pantum Wins Bank of India Procurement Contract to Supply 2,200 Printers

As one of India's largest banks, the Bank of India has significant business and printing volume. This is especially the case for bank tellers, who continuously copy, print, and scan documents throughout the day. Limited budgets mean that a single printer must serve multiple computers, while cost-effective printing materials and reliable service are essential.

To meet these needs, Pantum supplied the M7102DN and P3500DN printers equipped with powerful processors and memory. With a metal frame that ensures durability, both models boast print speeds of up to 33 PPM and have a printer sharing function, fulfilling the complex printing requirements of offices and banks. The P3500DN and M7102DN can print up to 80,000 pages and 60,000 pages per month, respectively, handling heavy workloads cost-effectively. Moreover, the P3500DN utilizes a 3,000-page high-capacity toner, while the M7102DN boasts a separate drum unit and toner cartridge design, both of which helps users lower the cost of high-volume operations.

Pantum further integrated a dedicated one-click button for both ID copying and receipt copying. Now, bank tellers can copy both sides of an ID in two simple steps, speeding up processes for the customer and the bank. The M7102DN comes equipped with a 50-page capacity automatic document feeder (ADF), which can support fast, continuous scanning at speeds of up to 24 PPM, enabling remarkable efficiency.

The response of the Bank of India employees has been overwhelmingly positive. Fast speeds have significantly cut down customer wait times, while one-click copying has proven highly useful, resulting in high user satisfaction. Both models have had low failure and jamming rates, reducing maintenance and operational costs.

Pantum's sales and service network currently covers 20 states in India. It has also teamed up with the leading global IT and service supplier Wipro as its nationwide customer service representative to provide thoughtful, convenient after-sales services.

In addition to banks, the M7102DN and P3500DN are also suitable for other large-scale customers, such as governments and big enterprises. Specifically designed for complex printing tasks, these two models enable high-speed copying, printing, and scanning, boasting significant monthly print volumes and utilizing high-capacity printing materials and innovative design to help make operations more cost-effective.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 countries and regions across the world, including China, Russia, South Africa, the US, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economic, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions.

Today, Pantum is bringing higher value to Indian customers by providing cost-effective products, on-site services, and attractive sales policies. Starting from the beginning of 2019, Pantum has steadily built up an Omni-channel ecosystem that integrates online and offline distribution channels, covering the country's leading e-commerce platforms as well as joining hands with 50 sub-distributors to cover nearly 30 states. Thanks to this new strategy, Pantum saw its sales grow by 800% in Q1 and Q2.

