Paralyzed man walks after 11 years with the help of Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre, Bengaluru

Anand met with an unfortunate road accident and suffered spinal cord injury. He was suddenly propelled from the world of the able-bodied into the world of the disabled. He was paralyzed from below the neck and couldn't even wipe his tears, which emphasized his helplessness. Finally, Plexus entered Anand's life as a glimmer of hope and Anand rehabilitation was seen as a triumphant fight where the treating team played an imperative role.

Dr Naeem Sadiq, Consultant Neurologist, Founder & Director of Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre said, "In Anand's 11 years struggle, I saw a possibility of recovery and his father entrusted his hopes and desires on Plexus and then his journey towards recovery started. At Plexus, he was subjected to a customized treatment approach, which was planned after carrying out a critical evaluation of his strengths and weaknesses."

He further said, "A group of Rehabilitation professionals focused on every aspect of his recovery starting from his poor posture to the use of his hands and walking."

His treatment comprised of stem cell therapy & comprehensive rehabilitation program which focused on improving his strength, sensation, daily activities and bowel and bladder control. After an arduous excursion of 120 days, Anand was able to use his hands to hold a spoon and eat, write, wear his clothes and hold a walker to walk independently. His trunk became steady and regained its balance, his legs started bearing weight and he even started feeling his bowel and bladder sensations. Dr Sadiq added, "Anand's recovery defied science and at every step challenged his treating team. Anand's unwavering belief in self, motivation and determination became the highlights of his journey in Plexus."

Anand's 11-year long tussle finally ended at Plexus and this end marked the beginning of a new life for him and his family.

