Paramount Business Jets Launches World's First Open Source Carbon Offset System to Better the Private Aviation Industry

● From 2 Days to 2 Minutes - New carbon offset system makes doing the right thing quick and easy ● Paramount Business Jets launches an end to end solution for private jet customers to offset carbon emissions effectively and efficiently ● New system takes great steps towards carbon offsetting in the private jet sector by acknowledging that this challenge requires both the technical and human behavior barriers to be addressed in tandem.

LEESBURG, Virginia, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed international on-demand aircraft charter services and jet card membership provider Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) continues to bring a greater level of transparency to the charter marketplace with the introduction of their Easy Private Jet Carbon Offset System, a new resource available not only to PBJ clients; but, to the entire private jet charter industry.

The new system is designed to allow private jet passengers to mitigate pollution generated by their flight for comparatively minimal financial or time costs. It works by calculating the carbon needing to be offset and suggesting leading carbon offset organizations that can directly accept offset donations. While such programs have been available for some time for commercial airline flights, Paramount Business Jets is the first company to offer a digital end to end system for everyone in the private aviation industry.

The Easy Private Jet Carbon Offset System works flawlessly and intuitively, with a minimum of click-throughs. The client enters their flight time and the type of aircraft performing their flight, which they select from an extensive list of leading charter jet aircraft. The tool then computes the flight's total emissions and offers a list of eight international carbon offset providers from which the client may choose to pay for carbon credits of their flight. It offers users choices including Terrapass; Green Mountain Energy; Stand for Trees; Carbon Fund; Bio Carbon Partners; Carbon Footprint; Carbon Offsets to Alleviate Poverty; and Climate Care.

PBJ has made the Easy Private Jet Carbon Offset System open and available for use by all charter users, not just its own customers. The source code for the system along with fuel burn data for private jets, notes and instructions are all available free of charge to any person or company wishing to post the system on their website under their own corporate branding.

Paramount Business Jets founder and CEO Richard Zaher explained the background to why they developed this system. "I encouraged the development of the Easy Private Jet Carbon Offset System after years of frustration when trying to determine the carbon footprint of charter flights and how to quickly and easily offset it. Until now, this information was extremely difficult for private jet charter firms to track down.

"Even when that data could be found, it was generally at least a two-day process to secure an offset. It became very clear that our clients desire to lessen their environmental impact could only be met if we developed a system that recognized that time is typically the limiting factor for many private jet users. Our system allows private jet charter clients to calculate the carbon to be offset while connecting private aviation clients with effective carbon offsetting partners in less than two minutes."

Zaher added, "Our industry has always strived to be environmentally responsible, and these efforts have taken on even greater importance as we've seen a growing list of international movements targeting private aviation. This tool helps to fight back against climate change and global warming, by empowering private jet clients to calculate their carbon offset and direct them to partners, removing the weight of research and time associated with this process in the past. Now for the first time, every private aircraft charter company in the world may offer an end to end solution to their customers to offset the pollution caused by their flight, at no cost to those companies."

Zaher concluded, "While our company is the first private jet charter provider to take an initiative like this, we invested in the Easy Private Jet Carbon Offset System to benefit everyone on our planet, I hope our competitors use it, too!"

The system is available for use and download at https://www.paramountbusinessjets.com/private-jet-carbon-offset-system.

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide private aircraft broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), Sergeant-in-Arms of Loudoun (VA) Toastmasters and the current President of the Air Charter Association of North America (ACANA). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

