Pet Fair Asia's success goes through the roof

Pet Fair Asia confirmed its international influence with 8,656 visitors from overseas and a dramatic increase of buyers from Southeast Asia, particularly from Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. Professionals from these new markets added up to traditionally important groups of visitors from South Korea, Japan and large buyers from Western markets.

Foreign exhibitors at the show reached new heights, particularly in pet food, snacks and pet food technologies. The organiser also noticed a sharp increase of new local Chinese brands showcasing innovative products, a strong shift from pure manufacturing to modern brand logic.

Organised in product sectors, the show covered an extended range of the industry supply chain: 4 halls for pet food, 2 halls for treats, 1 hall for pet food technologies and pet food suppliers, 1 hall for small pets, reptiles and aquatics products, 1 hall exclusively for cat products, 3 halls for toys, accessories and garments, 1 hall for veterinary products and pharmaceutical companies, and 1 hall for smart products and wearable technologies.

The exhibition was host of multiple products launches in world premiere, strategic internal meetings from multinational groups (Nestle, Royal Canin) and daily opportunities to learn and network with peers from all over the world.

Concurrent Events - The 9th International Pet Industry Summit/Asia Pet Conference took place the day before the show. This edition broke all records, gathering almost 1,200 delegates who were able to access exclusive insight into the latest trends in Chinese market and exchange with international opinion leaders.

The 8th Petfood Forum China provided attendees with in-depth insight into new pet food regulations to enter the Chinese market, latest trends in palatability, food safety best practices, market opportunities and more.

Visitors could attend as well the 6th Annual Meeting for Pet Hospital Management, 4th Pet Fashion Show, 12th Shanghai Veterinary Conference, CKU Grooming Competitions and Lectures, Animal Welfare Seminars, "Pro Plan" CKU All-Breed National Champion Dog Show, "Royal Canin" ICE Cat Show, "Wanpy" CKU Diving Competition, "Navarch" Dog Olympics and Veterinary Camps for kids.

Launch of the Asia Pet Alliance - On August 20, 2019, pet industry bellwethers and the organiser of Pet Fair Asia announced the launch of the Asia Pet Alliance (APA). As the first trade organisation in Asia dedicated to the pet industry, APA will promote innovation, provide business insights, assist with regulatory matters, support initiatives in developing responsible pet ownership, facilitate communication and cooperation among industry players and bridge pet industry communities and organisations in China, Asia and the rest of the world.

Launch of Pet Fair South-East Asia - The organiser announced the launch of Pet Fair South-East Asia (SEA), a new exhibition to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, 14-16 October 2020. Pet Fair SEA will serve a region in rapid development, host of 650 million inhabitants, with a middle class driving growth in the pet industry. It will be a B2B event developed with major launch partners, and will propose an upgraded business experience with pre-arranged meetings, hosted buyer program and world-class content.

The 23rd Pet Fair Asia will come back to Shanghai 19-23 August 2020.

2,000 exhibitors are expected to spread over the entire venue (17 halls, 210,000m2).

