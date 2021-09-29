PHD Chamber organizing 116th Annual Session on the Theme 'Resilient India' on 30th September 2021

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is celebrating 116 years of its glorious existence and organizing an Annual event on the theme of 'Resilient India' on September 30, 2021. Over the years, PHD Chamber has been working diligently with Government, shoulder-to-shoulder with all stakeholders in nation-building and continue to surge forward.

The spirit of self-reliance has always been an underlying basis of our Government's policies and practices. The recent reformative efforts such as enhancing ease of doing business, expanded digitalization, reducing transaction costs and making India more open and resilient economy, said Sanjay Aggarwal, President PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The 116th annual event will be in hybrid mode at Hotel Taj Palace (Sardar Patel Marg), New Delhi. The event will start in the presence of many national and international dignitaries. The whole day annual programme will be comprised of four sessions along with Inaugural and Valedictory sessions.

The inaugural session will be started with Presidential address by Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be addressing the inaugural session. During the inaugural session, the PHDCCI will be releasing its 116th Year Book on the theme 'Resilient India'.

Soon after the inaugural, there will be a roundtable with Hon'ble Chief Ministers of the States and CEOs to discuss 'India 1 Nation or 30 States in Sustainability, Agriculture, Food Processing, Manufacturing and Export'. In the session, the Hon'ble Chief Ministers from various States will be present.

To represent CEOs, Shri Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC Ltd; Shri Gautam Bali, MD, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd; Shri Alok Kirloskar, MD, SPP Pumps ltd; and Shri Manish Bhatnagar, MD, SKF India Ltd will be present to express their viewpoints for the growth of trade and industry.

There will also be a session on 'Empowering Women in Building Resilient India' and the Chief Guest for the Session i Smt. Smriti Irani, Hon'ble Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Hon'ble Minister will be delivering her special address for the session.

Later on the day, the session on 'International connectivity as a Force Multiplier for Resilient India' will be held in the presence of the eminent experts. Shri Jyotiraditya M.Scindia, Hon'ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation will be delivering his special remarks for the session.

The last session on 'India's Resilience: Converting Recession to Rebound' will be a panel discussion among leading economists including Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance; Dr. D Subbarao, Renowned Economist and Former Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Dr. Ajay Chhibber, Renowned Economist and Distinguished Visiting Scholar, The Elliott School of International Affairs, The George Washington University, US ; and Shri Atantra Das Gupta, Director, South West Asia and Head, Samsung HME.

PHDCCI Year book 'Resilient India' scheduled to be released in the inaugural session is a comprehensive analytical study. The book comes up with novel idea for making our economy rising to a new dawn and moving ahead with sheer tenacity towards more resilient India. The book comprises of 20 chapters with various themes and subjects necessary for making India more resilient and more prominent in the global eco system.

The book discusses on detail about the India's resilience in world ecosystem, the projections for economy to attain a size of US $ 5 trillion and then US $ 10 trillion, structural push to reforms in the pandemic times, thrust to ease of doing business, key sectoral analysis on agriculture, manufacturing and services, emerging contours of MSMEs, how start-up ecosystem are creating entrepreneurial resilience, enhancing exports horizon, e-commerce, infrastructure, healthcare, energy efficiency and women entrepreneurship are few key themes.

SOURCE PHD Chamber