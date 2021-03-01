Physical Security Market Size to Reach USD 98430 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Market is Segmented Type (Access Control System, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection, Fire & Life Safety Others), Application (Government, Defense & Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Education, Retail, Oil, Gas & Energy, Hospitality & Residential, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Security Products & Services Category.

The global Physical Security market size is projected to reach USD 98430 Million by 2026, from USD 73870 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of physical security market size include rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements, and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras for video surveillance, and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems with cloud computing platforms.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET SIZE

Rising incidents of terror attacks are expected to drive the growth of the physical security market size. Governments across the globe are employing physical security solutions to reduce the crime rate. The corporate sector is also adopting physical security solutions to protect business assets, employees, and clients.

High demand for video surveillance solutions for efficient monitoring of large areas is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size. The physical security systems allow officials, from a single platform, to control areas across a large area. By installing cameras at various sites, organizations can employ an integrated video surveillance system.

Adoption of "as a service" models such as VSaaS and ACaaS is expected to drive physical security market size growth. Several businesses are developing new technology that can be incorporated and distributed as a service with access control systems. On the other hand, VSaaS provides customers who need greater versatility in their video surveillance solutions with a very useful service. Small businesses, healthcare, banks, retail, and restaurant chains, and the public sector are experiencing increased demand for VSaaS. is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size.

PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Video surveillance systems held the largest physical security market share during the forecast period. This is due to technological developments such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) surveillance having to improve remote control and physical protection, combined with declining equipment costs.

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest physical security market share due to the high number of damages caused to assets and resources during thefts and other attacks.

North America is expected to hold the largest physical security market share based on the region during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the rising need for security against increasing terrorist activities, illegal immigration, and criminal activities in the region. In addition, stringent government safety & security regulations and technological advancement in physical security solutions such as video surveillance are also driving market growth in North America.

The Asia-Pacific physical security market is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing physical security investments by large and small organizations.

Major Key Players

ADT

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

SECOM

Johnson Controls (Tyco)

Anixter

Cisco

Genetec

Honeywell

Bosch Security

Stanley

Senstar.

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Physical Security Market Segments

Physical Security Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Control System

Video Surveillance

Physical Security Information Management

Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection

Fire & Life Safety

Others.

Physical Security Market segment by Application, split into

Government, Defense & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Education

Retail

Oil, Gas & Energy

Hospitality & Residential

Others.

Physical Security Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

