PR Newswire Strengthens its Presence in Asia-Pacific with new Japanese Website

The website is dedicated to providing communicators with valuable resources to navigate a changing media landscape and equipping journalists with the latest industry news. The mobile friendly-site gives users an intuitive experience that makes finding information and planning campaigns easier.

The launch is in tandem with the PR Newswire's expanding business in Japan. The growing list of local and global clients ranges from multinational companies, government agencies to start-ups, and they come from industries such as tourism, hospitality and technology.

The increasing globalisation of Japanese companies has accentuated the importance of reaching out to an international audience through PR Newswire's comprehensive media network.

Besides a thriving demand from the local market, the company has seen growing interest among global clients, who are expanding into Japan. The new Japanese website is a resourceful platform for international companies to cultivate meaningful relationships with the Japanese media and gain insights into Japan's business landscape.

"With more Japanese businesses taking a globalised approach to communications and more international companies making inroads into Japan, there's an increased emphasis on proactive news distribution, brand monitoring and engagement," said Royce Shih, Asia-Pacific Vice President, Sales and Marketing of PR Newswire. "By continuing to invest and expand our network and platforms, we hope to show our commitment to evolving with our clients and their stories."

PR Newswire is committed to bolstering its footprint in Asia-Pacific. Over the past year, the company has introduced the latest offerings from Cision that provide clients end-to-end communications solutions. This includes Falcon, a social media management tool, Cision Impact, which measures the impact of earned media coverage, and Cision Insights, which provides intelligence on the media landscape and brand reputation.

With 14 offices in the APAC, PR Newswire has expanded its press release distribution network in the region. It covers more than 35,000 media outlets, over 100,000 journalists and influencers and in nine languages.

