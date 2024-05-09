Practus Is Helping Business Owners Unlock Value in Their Businesses

MUMBAI, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practus Advisors, India's premier Performance Improvement and Business Transformation solutions providers, is helping business owners build value in their businesses by scaling and professionalising it.

Many business owners spend the better part of their lives (in some cases generations) trying to establish and grow their business. When the time comes to scaling and unlocking business' value, they struggle to institutionalise the business and professionalise it. In virtually all cases, their personal wealth is often tied up in company balance sheets making it challenging for them to exit the business and pursue other interests.

Practus assists in institutionalising processes and professionalising businesses to reduce dependency on owner-managers, thereby supporting scalability and maintaining operational excellence. Using data insights and technology, it implements interventions to enhance productivity and improve price to earnings multiple and cashflows for higher enterprise valuations. Better valuations, in turn, enable the owners to unlock their personal value in the business and exit the business, in a profitable and predictable manner. Promoters of a speciality chemicals business, for instance, were able to grow their revenues from ~$40m to $95m, improve EBITDA margins from 13% to 16%, raise two rounds of Private Equity and eventually list in public markets, delivering a 10x improvement in Enterprise Valuation in ~4 years.

S Venkat, Founder of Practus, explains the company's value proposition, "We actively partner with business owners to create the soft infrastructure, the systems, processes and the people, that will help them to scale their enterprise. Practus intervenes both at a strategic and at the operating level, handholding passionate, ambitious and ethical Business Owners at every step of their growth journey. Our solutions are highly tailored, keeping in mind the unique opportunities, cultural DNA and stage of evolution of each company. Our ecosystem of internal teams, technology tools and partners delivers measurable and tangible productivity improvements, operational excellence and valuation improvements for our clients. Practus allows Business Owners to become exit ready with the reassurance that their lifetime's endeavour can grow to the next level. For example, at a $50m technology services company, share of pocket analysis, better cross-sell/ upsell strategy and project level costing helped improve realisations by an average of ~18%. Better time monitoring and dynamic manpower resource allocation, led to improved employee productivity, leading to margin expansion from 17% to 24% "

About Practus

In the last decade, Practus has successfully assisted Owner Managed companies in solving business problems across finance, supply chain, operations, manufacturing, sales, and marketing functions, to significantly improve their revenues, cash flows, profits, and efficiencies. Practus serves clients from a variety of industries from its offices in US, India and Dubai. Practus' unique differentiator is its commitment to deliver a tangible ROI to its customers and has cumulatively delivered ~ $200 million in savings for its clients in the last 10 years.