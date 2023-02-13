Pramerica Life Insurance receives over 1300 community projects from Emerging Visionaries

Top 25 student volunteers will be honoured from across India

GURGAON,India , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The '2023 Pramerica Emerging Visionaries', organized in India by Pramerica Life Insurance, received 1300+ applications from students of classes 8th-12th who plan to solve societal and financial challenges in their communities through volunteer service. Students from over 200 schools across the country are competing in these awards, the application for which closed on 31st January.

From the applications received, 25 entries will qualify for national-level judging. An eminent jury panel will select two student national honourees, who will each win a prize money of INR 50,000, a beautifully engraved gold medallion, a trophy for their school and an opportunity to represent India on the international platform. The rest 23 finalists will receive silver medallions and certificates for their vision and action towards building solutions for their communities.

For the past 12 years, Pramerica Life Insurance has been felicitating students who have shown passion, courage, and conviction towards making a positive change in society. With so much happening around the world the company has been providing a platform to the youth of India who hold conviction and hold on to their human spirit to make a change.

Pramerica Emerging Visionaries is an evolution of The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards which has honored thousands of young students in India. Globally, for over 26 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. has been organizing the awards to recognise young change makers who have been contributing towards building a better world. Apart from USA, the program has been successfully rewarding students in various other countries such as Brazil, China, India and Japan.

The India award finale is due to be held in the month of March in Delhi-NCR.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, provides trusted guidance on a wide range of life insurance solutions for individuals as well as groups. It has pan India presence with 131 branches (as on 31st December 2022), multiple distribution channels catering to diverse financial needs of a broad range of customers to build a worry-free future. It has more than 2000 employees and over INR 7000 Crores as Assets Under Management (as on 31st December 2022).

Pramerica Life Insurance is powered by large Indian and Global conglomerates; Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) and Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd. (PIIH), with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades.

