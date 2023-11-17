Presidency University, Bengaluru, celebrates Excellence and Academic achievements in the grand celebration of its 6th Convocation

Pinnacle of excellence at the convocation with Industry stalwarts Rajat Sehdev and Jasvinder Singh Khoral

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidency University, Bengaluru, held its 6th Convocation Ceremony on 17 & 18 November, 2023. The Convocation Ceremony was organized to felicitate 39 Gold Medalists, confer Doctoral Degrees to 85 Scholars and award degrees to 3684 graduating Undergraduate and Postgraduate students. The Ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent luminaries of the Government, Corporate World and the Academia.

Reflecting on the event, Chief Guest Mr. Rajat Sehdev, Managing Director, Accenture Security, Cyber Strategy Lead- Growth Markets stated, "Dr. Nissar and Presidency University has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in education, and it is truly an honour to be a part of this celebration." He further wished the graduates all success in their professional career.

The Guest of Honor, ISRO Program Director, Mr. Jasvinder Singh Khoral, said, "I find inspiration in the students' passion and commitment. Today's varied disciplines showcase the University's commitment to developing well-rounded individuals equipped to take on the problems of the future." He exhorted the student-community to develop an inquisitive mind and solution-oriented approach to shaping the future of the nation.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. D. Subhakar, welcomed the dignitaries and members of august gathering and delivered the Annual Report of the University. Dr. Nissar Ahmed, Chancellor, Presidency University, administered Oath to the graduating students.

The 6th Convocation served as a tribute to Presidency University's commitment to academic achievement and holistic education, and it is clear that the institution is still focused on developing future leaders and professionals.

About Presidency University

Presidency University was established under Presidency University Act of 2013 as a State Private University located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Presidency University was conceived with a thrust on creating a niche for itself as a world class University. The University is managed and sponsored by A.H. Memorial Trust.

The University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs approved by AICTE, UGC, and BCI through its diverse Schools of Studies. Programs are offered in domains such as Engineering, Computer Science, Information Science, Law, Management, Commerce, Design and Media Studies. To know more about Presidency University, please visit, https://presidencyuniversity.in/