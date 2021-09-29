Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Partners with the World Futures Studies Federation in Convening an International Conference on Futuristic Studies

Proactively addressing all of these issues and more is the province of the interdisciplinary field known as futures studies. To move this increasingly critical field forward, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) is partnering with the World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF) in convening the WFSF 24th World Conference. This international conference, held from 26 to 29 October 2021 in Berlin, Germany, will bring together organizations worldwide to collaborate in effecting positive change in the present by expansively envisioning the future.

"The importance of all people in all places on our shared planet working together to forge a bright future grows more urgent every day, and in this critical effort, the forward-thinking of futures studies plays a vital role," said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU and a keynote speaker at the WFSF 24th World Conference. "We are honored at PMU to be a main partner of the World Futures Studies Federation."

A global non-governmental organization, WFSF is a consultative partner with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations. The organization has members in over 60 countries and has been a driving force in futures studies since its founding in 1973. WFSF has sought to move the study of the future from the realm of prediction of possible and probable futures into the charting and shaping of preferable futures.

The WFSF 24th World Conference will assemble world-leading thinkers in futures studies and related fields in a series of keynotes, panels, and workshops. Open debate will be fostered and scientific papers will be presented and discussed.

"Through our partnership in the World Futures Studies Federation, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University is demonstrating our commitment to future generations," said Dr. Al Ansari. "Everything is at stake. But with futures studies and the many promising paths forward that this field can afford us, we should be optimistic that we can overcome even the world's most dire challenges."

