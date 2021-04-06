Prof. Kishore Kothapalli Appointed Dean of Academics at IIIT Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Kishore Kothapalli has been appointed the new Dean of Academics at IIIT Hyderabad. He takes over from Prof. Jayanthi Sivaswamy who previously held the position for two consecutive terms.

Prof. Kishore Kothapalli who is also the head of Center for Security, Theory, and Algorithmic Research (CSTAR) holds a B.Tech from National Institute of Technology, Warangal and a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, USA. He was recently selected as Associate Editor of the ACM journal on Transactions on Parallel Computing, and has over 80 publications in top tier conferences in graph theory, network security, and distributed and parallel algorithms to his credit.

Speaking on the new appointment, Prof. P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said, "Prof. Kothapalli has been involved in different aspects of academics and admissions over the past few years. He comes with the required experience, maturity, and attitude to the important position. I thank Prof. Jayanthi Sivaswamy for helming this position for the past 6 years. She brought lots of experience and an added sense of compassion to the institute's academics, which were already on very firm footing due to the hard work of Deans before her."

Acknowledging the magnitude of his new role, Prof. Kothapalli says, "IIIT Hyderabad has emerged as a premier research university in a short span of time, thanks to my predecessors, colleagues and students. The role of Dean of Academics is a big responsibility and I'm looking forward to giving it my best."

About IIIT Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

