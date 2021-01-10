Professional Beauty and Hair Courses by OTE- Online Training & Education

KOLKATA, India, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTE- Online Training & Education is a Hybrid Educational Web portal as well as Mobile Application created by Lam Aid Limited, a British MNC.

OTE provides world's best online platform for students to learn and acquire knowledge around the globe by attending video courses, online training on different topics.

Students can join course using OTE platform as per their interests. We ensure to provide skill enhancement course materials, training and online tests in order to make education seekers capable to achieve your education goals.

Our online courses are of three types which include video courses, professional training courses and language courses.

Professional training courses are available for degree and diploma holders as well and under this category, people can opt for other courses such as language courses (IELTS, TOEFL, etc.).

We also conduct online tests for students such as verbal ability test, General Knowledge (GK) tests, Aptitude Tests, etc.

We also provide online webinar, online meetings, seminar related to education and conference meeting all over the world. However, students who need to attend to the online webinars or meeting need to register themselves on OTE-Online Training & Education platform first. If a student has already registered, then he/she needs to login with authorized login credentials.

Moreover, in order to attend online quiz/test related to a specific course, students need to enrol that course by logging with their login credentials. Similarly, if a student wants to attend webinars or meetings online related to a particular course, they need to enrol the course they are interested in. As after logging to the OTE website or mobile application, they will be able to attend the online conference meetings or webinars and quiz.

Apart from this, we also provide an opportunity to the job-seekers to apply for different job posts through OTE-Online Training & Education website or mobile app. Job-seekers can login to OTE platform and apply online for job posts related to their educational and professional background and interest and take their dream job.

What we are offering:

Professional Beauty & Hair Course ! Join for Live Online Training, Videos and Practical Assignments at OTE web portal.

! Join for Live Online Training, Videos and Practical Assignments at OTE web portal. British Certificate on course completion

Easily affordable fees. USD $ 350 = INR 24,500

= INR 24,500 Courses available in English, Bengali and Hindi

Extremely suited for Home Makers, Professionals and Teenagers

Admissions are Open, Limited seats.

Our Android app is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

For admission & query contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ote.org.uk/

Benefits of Online Training & Education (OTE)

Accessibility

Student Centric

Cost Effective

Flexibility

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/photos/a.113336570477067/152627166548007/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/

Lam Aid believes in mutual growth. In order to expand our businesses worldwide, we are looking for Potential Investors, Partners, Educational Institutes, Distributors, Brand Promotion Partners, Country Representatives and Business Promotion Partners on Profit Sharing Model, who will be interested and able to invest, promote, market and Establish our hybrid Mobile Apps and Web Portals in their City/Country and earn regular and unlimited income. Sky's the Limit.

The brief about the kind of services and product is mentioned in the company's catalogue and corporate website https://www.lamaid.org/

Contact information:

Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

President & CEO (UK)

Lam Aid Limited

https://www.lamaid.org/

Email: [email protected]

Cell: +44 0744 030 4828

Media Contact : Madhushree Banerjee, [email protected], + 91 9748888911, Business Administrator (India), Lam Aid Limited

SOURCE Lam Aid Limited