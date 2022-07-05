Purple Quarter Continues to be the Preferred Leadership Search Partner for BigBasket - A TATA Enterprise, Ex-Amazon Techie Appointed as Director of Engineering

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigBasket, A TATA Enterprise, welcomes onboard Keshav Kumar as the Director of Engineering facilitated by Purple Quarter 's tech leadership hiring efforts. The Bespoke CTO Search recently closed the VP of Engineering position with Sumit Nigam, making this their second tech leadership hire for BigBasket.

In his new role as the Director of Engineering, Keshav will be responsible for implementing processes to enhance warehouse productivity & improving quality alongside managing and building the technology team. He will also lead the charter of creating and deploying mobile apps on all major platforms. Keshav will be reporting to the Vice President of Engineering, Sumit Nigam.

On the consecutive tech appointments, Rakshit Daga, CPTO, BigBasket shared, "We are delighted to welcome Keshav to the team. We are building a robust tech team at Bigbasket with the best engineering minds to scale our efficient services a notch higher and Keshav's technological expertise will prove to be invaluable in our long-term vision. Purple Quarter has been an incredibly helpful partner during our leadership mandates; we highly appreciate their industry expertise in locating the best tech leaders."

Purple Quarter devised a custom strategy for BigBasket to find the best fit leader who would manage and execute the due requirements of engineering and lead the respective tech operations. Keshav Kumar is a seasoned technologist with over 18 years of engineering experience. A Senior Engineer and Product Leader with expertise in delivering business-critical, highly scalable, and ground-up products, Keshav was the erstwhile Senior Manager at Amazon Prime Video. In his prior stints, he has been associated with Netapp, Motorola, and TATA Elxsi among others.

"I am thankful to the Purple Quarter team for enabling this exciting opportunity at BigBasket. To be associated with such a prestigious brand and work towards solving crucial issues in the e-commerce vertical is a welcome change. As the Director of Engineering, my focus will be on building, running & maintaining warehouse management systems, mobile apps across all platforms and implementing the best tech landscape in the org. Purple Quarter's guidance throughout the end-to-end hiring process has been exceptional," shared Keshav Kumar on taking up his new role.

Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at [email protected] or visit: https://purplequarter.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Purple Quarter