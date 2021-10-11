Purple Quarter's Driven Search Closes Zeta's Vice President of Product & Technology

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern processing and embedded Banking solutions platform, Zeta has appointed Narayan Babu as the VP of Product & Technology. Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter assisted Zeta in finding Narayan Babu, who took over the tech leadership role on 7th October. Reporting to Zeta's CTO & Co-Founder Ramki (Ramakrishna) Gaddipati, Narayan is based out of the company's HQ office in Bangalore.

Speaking of the appointment, Ramki said, "I am thrilled to welcome Narayan to the team. At Zeta, we are building one of its kind cloud native banking and payment stack ground up to help banks succeed in the world of digital natives. With Narayan's addition, we look forward to expanding the reach of our products to the US market. A special note of thanks to Purple Quarter for duly understanding our requirement and aiding us with the most suitable Tech Leader at the right time."

With around 14 years of industry experience, Narayan is a Product and Engineering leader with years of expertise building mobile-first, blue ocean products in multiple industries. Prior to Zeta, Narayan was the VP of Engineering at Glance and has donned varied leaderships positions in his diverse career; Director of Product at True Caller, Chief Technology Officer at Lookup.to, Director of Engineering at Quixey, as well as the Founder and CEO of Dexetra, a consumer tech company with a Mobile-first approach.

"Joining Zeta's growing tech team is an incredible opportunity and I am thankful to Purple Quarter for assisting me throughout the process. As Zeta's VP of Product & Technology, I would be responsible for furthering the company's Tech landscape and I am thoroughly excited to drive innovations together with the team! " shared Narayan.

Purple Quarter's precise and dynamic approach helped Zeta map its tech leader profiling to find a leader who could oversee their product and engineering simultaneously. Narayan's extensive expertise will support the neo-banking platform in scaling its tech offerings with an efficient architecture and organizational growth across its verticals.

Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech leadership roles for the likes of Swiggy, Upstox, PharmEasy, Licious, Vedantu, Urban Company, LendingKart, hike, ACKO and more.

