Rajshri Entertainment to Make Its Wellness Content Available on Gaana as Podcasts

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajshri Entertainment, India's leading digital content production house that introduced quality and entertaining content through various social media platforms to the Indian audiences, has recently entered into a partnership with India's one-stop music streaming app, Gaana. Under this new partnership, which enables the expansion of India's digital ecosystem, shows from Rajshri Entertainment's wellness YouTube channel 'Mind Body Soul' will now be available on Gaana as podcasts.

Rajshri Entertainment is known for curating some of the most engaging content across categories such as entertainment, food, devotional, lifestyle, etc., for YouTube and other social media platforms. One of their popular ventures is the lifestyle channel 'Mind Body Soul' , a destination for yoga, spiritual and physical well-being, which aims to infuse happiness and good health in their viewers. Through the guidance of experts, the shows ensure a comprehensive experience in fitness and wellbeing while maintaining their motto - 'Live Better' . This recent tie up between Rajshri Entertainment and Gaana now ensures listeners have access to popular shows such as 'Wellness with Vibha', 'Soultalks with Shubha', 'Yoga Vlogs', 'The Health Space' on Gaana as podcasts.

Commenting on the partnership, Inderpal Singh, Vice President, Rajshri Entertainment, said, "Mental wellness and a healthy lifestyle have become extremely important aspects of one's life in today's day and age. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, people are going through unprecedented levels of stress and the need for maintaining a healthy and happy lifestyle is now more important than ever. Our shows are completely focused towards helping the audience cope with stress and anxiety and maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle. We are excited to extend our long-standing association with Gaana by partnering with them and making our wellness shows available on their platform."

Speaking on the alliance, Gautam Sinha, CEO, Times Internet, said, "Mental health is one of the most overlooked topics in today's time despite being an extremely important aspect of our lives. The uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the consequent lockdown led to job losses, pay cuts and simply staying put for days drove up the stress levels in people across all age groups. This exclusive partnership between Gaana and Rajshri Entertainment will promote healthy living, and offer much needed information to the Indian audience on ways to live healthier and happier."

About Rajshri Entertainment:

Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 74-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.

About Gaana

Gaana is India's leading music, podcasts and short videos platform with more than 185 million monthly active users. It has an extensive music library with more than 45 million songs across various languages, podcasts in multiple genres and languages and the most recently launched short video creation and consumption platform Gaana Hotshots.

