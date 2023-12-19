RANVEER SINGH LAUNCHES NEW MADAME TUSSAUDS FIGURES

The captivating Indian superstar comes face-to-face with his new figures, launching in the Singapore and London attractions



SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollywood's golden boy Ranveer Singh meets not one, but two, figures of himself at Madame Tussauds.

The international star, known for box-office-breaking performances, unapologetic personal style and magnetic personality, visited the world-famous attraction in London to welcome his two new figures. He was accompanied by his mother, who, as a child, first introduced the would-be megastar to the world of Madame Tussauds London by showing him album pictures of her own visits to the iconic attraction. This is the first time the Bollywood star has been immortalised by Madame Tussauds and guests will be able to meet his new figures at Madame Tussauds' Singapore and London attractions.

Singh's rise to fame was nothing short of iconic, with a streak of back-to-back blockbuster hits, solidifying him as a much-loved staple of Bollywood. He has starred in many awe-inspiring films internationally, from his acting debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) to beloved films Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and Gully Boy (2019). Maintaining his high-octane presence in India for over a decade, the star has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list every year since 2012 and has been celebrated by GQ, India Today, and The Indian Express as one of the nation's top 50 most influential and powerful people.





Ranveer Singh was involved throughout the creative process and specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures. The Singapore figure dons a gorgeous custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, it was graciously donated for the figure to wear by Ranveer himself. The London figure pays homage to Ranveer's culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. The eye-catching outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings.

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFAs – the International Indian Film Academy – where it was revealed that he would be joining the star-studded attraction. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the figure ever since and today's news confirms the arrival of not just one but two new figures of the global superstar.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said: "As a child my Mother first told me about Madame Tussauds. Ever since a young age, I've had a fascination for this mythical, magical place called Madame Tussauds and it's been incredible to see how the journey of life works… What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figure at Madame Tussauds London. It's a hugely proud moment for me and for my family. It is a significant achievement to have your figure at Madame Tussauds because the attraction recognises excellence in each respective field, so to be in such an esteemed company feels really wonderful. I feel very happy, very humble, very grateful and very very proud."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of the IIFA, said "It is so exciting for IIFA to be a part of this unveiling for Ranveer's Madame Tussauds' figure launch as it was at the 2011 IIFA Awards, Toronto where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that "this is just the beginning". Like IIFA, it truly was just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian Cinema and the fraternity to such new heights, with global recognition, and such as being honoured at Madame Tussauds London."

Ranveer's Singapore figure is available for guests to meet from Saturday the 23rd of December within the IIFA Awards Experience zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He will star alongside other well-known celebrity figures such as Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Michael Jackson, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

Ranveer's London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London's star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Deepika Padukone and 150 other incredibly lifelike celebrity figures.

Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore features a variety of interactive experiences under one roof, which includes Images of Singapore, "Spirit of Singapore" boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Featuring more than 80 wax figures throughout 12 incredible zones - from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favourite Bollywood stars, musicians to sports heroes! Madame Tussauds Singapore is so much more than an exciting attraction! For more information, visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews