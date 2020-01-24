Ranveer Singh to be the New Face of Astral Pipes

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Pipes, one of India's most trusted and leading manufacturers of piping systems, has already set a statement in 2020 with a fresh brand association with Bollywood's youngest superstar, Ranveer Singh. A favourite of the masses and a performer par excellence, Ranveer is one of the most bankable young stars of the generation.

On his new role as the brand ambassador of Astral Pipes, Ranveer Singh said, "It is my pleasure to be a part of Astral Pipes as they are one of our country's leading manufacturers of piping systems. It's great that the brand's versatility and innovations within the sector resonate well with me and I am glad to be associated with them."

Astral Pipes is known for bringing innovations and setting new trends and standards in the piping industry. Known to change the landscape of the industry, Astral has introduced many industry firsts, and this association with Ranveer Singh is yet another pertinent move that is slated to set the brand apart from its competition and contemporaries.

The brand and Ranveer Singh have many similarities when it comes to the essence, i.e., representation of energy, versatility, and commitment.

All in favour of this development, Mr. Kairav Engineer, VP-Business Development said: "This move will provide a significant fillip to the brand further, as we think Ranveer Singh lends the perfect match and will bring freshness and energy to the brand."

This is the start of a promising association.

About Astral Poly Technik Limited:



Established in 1996 with the aim to manufacture best-in-globe plastic piping systems, Astral Pipes fulfils emerging piping needs of millions of houses and adds extra mileage to India's developing real estate fraternity with the hallmark of unbeaten quality and innovative piping solutions. Keeping itself ahead of technology curve, Astral has always been a front runner in the piping category by bringing innovation and getting rid of old, primitive and ineffective plumbing methods. Bringing CPVC in India, and pioneering in this technology, have set Astral apart and enabled it to obtain NSF approval for its CPVC pipes and fittings. Astral went beyond category codes by launching many industry firsts, like launching India's first lead-free uPVC pipes for plumbing as well as for stream water, just to name a few. Astral Pipes offers the widest product range across this category when it comes to product applications. Astral Pipes is equipped with production facilities at Santej and Dholka in Gujarat, Hosur in Tamil Nadu Ghiloth in Rajasthan, Sangli in Maharashtra and Sitarganj in Uttrakhand to manufacture plumbing systems, drainage systems, agriculture systems, and fire sprinkler piping systems, industrial piping and electrical conduit pipes with all kinds of necessary fittings.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081613/Astral_Pipes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Astral Pipes