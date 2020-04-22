RattanIndia Finance Wins the Celent Model Bank Award 2020 for Retail Lending Powered by Nucleus FinnOne Neo

- Reduced time to market by 50% enabling RattanIndia to become the first company to offer loans for electric bikes in India

- Lowered cost of ownership by 90%

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celent, the world's leading research, advisory and consulting firm focused on financial services technology, has named RattanIndia Finance as the winner of The Celent Model Bank Award 2020 for Retail Lending, powered by FinnOne Neo from Nucleus Software.

Celent Model Bank Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in banking. RattanIndia Finance deployed FinnOne Neo in the cloud, disrupting the consumer finance market with a superior digital experience, speedy approvals and the rapid launch of innovative loan products. With FinnOne Neo, RattanIndia reduced the time taken to bring new products to market by 50%, decreased the IT resource count by 75% and lowered the cost of ownership by 90%. They recorded rapid business growth and became the first lender to offer loans for electric bikes in India

Mr. Craig Focardi (Senior Analyst, Celent) said, "Although the growth of cloud computing has accelerated in recent years, the movement of mission-critical core lending and banking solutions has not. RattanIndia Finance's successful transition of its entire end-to-end lending platform for retail and corporate banking is a leading-edge example of the future potential for public cloud, which is why RattanIndia Finance is worthy of Celent's Model Bank 2020 Award for retail lending."

Kandarp Kant (Head of Technology, RattanIndia Finance) commented, "We are really excited to win the Celent Model Bank Award, powered by FinnOne Neo. This project helped us differentiate as an agile, digital and customer focused lender. We are delighted that the project confirmed our belief that technology powers business growth and helps us deliver a superior customer experience. The results that we have seen are truly remarkable."

Mr. R. P. Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, "Our heartiest congratulations to RattanIndia Finance for wining this prestigious Model Bank Award from Celent. RattanIndia Finance is an innovative company and we are proud to support them in their goal to provide a faster, easier and more customer centric experience. This achievement is a further testament to the confidence of global financial services industry in the power, reliability and robustness of our solutions."

