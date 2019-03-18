Ribbon Provides Direct Routing Voice and Security Capabilities to Microsoft Teams Customers from the Azure Marketplace

SBC SWe Lite delivers Teams Direct Routing advanced voice and security capabilities from Microsoft Azure

ORLANDO, Florida, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced the general availability of its Session Border Controller (SBC) Software edition Lite (SWe Lite) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The SWe Lite is a virtualized enterprise SBC that delivers small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) cost-effective, advanced Unified Communications (UC), collaboration and security capabilities, now from the Azure Marketplace. In addition, Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite delivers high-performance and capacity in Microsoft Hyper-V and is one of a select few solutions that is fully certified to deliver secure voice services for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Skype for Business.

"Making our SBC SWe Lite available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace not only is another major step forward in our cloud investment strategy, but more importantly it helps our customers evolve their communications capabilities to the cloud quickly and conveniently," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer for Ribbon. "In addition to being very intuitive and easy to deploy, our certified Microsoft solution provides advanced voice, media and security at what we believe will be lower Azure virtual machine costs when compared to alternative solutions in the market."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Ribbon's Session Border Controller SWe Lite to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Ribbon SBC SWe Lite frees up customers from capital expenditures, delivering predictable operating expenses and is simple to deploy and use. The advanced solution leverages minimal compute resources in the Azure Marketplace, while delivering advanced voice, media and security capabilities in a cost efficient manner. The SBC SWe Lite will be demonstrated at Enterprise Connect, taking place March 18 -21, in Orlando, FL. Visit the Ribbon booth #811 to see this and other market-leading enterprise-focused communications solutions.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's Session Border Controller (SBC) Software edition (SWe) Lite is now generally available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The SBC SWe Lite is certified for use with Direct Routing in Microsoft Teams.

The SWe Lite is a virtualized enterprise Session Border Controller that delivers SMBs the latest in secure Unified Communications and collaboration capabilities.

Ribbon continues to invest in high growth markets and is experiencing continued adoption of its session software solutions by enterprises from a variety of market sectors as they evolve and modernize their data and voice network capabilities.

The Ribbon SBC SWe Lite will be on display at Enterprise Connect, March 18 -21 in Orlando .

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com



SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.