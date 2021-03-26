Sanatan Vedic Dharm, the First App that shares Vedic Knowledge in a simple question and answer format

"I was wandering aimlessly in this world, running around material pursuits, which will be left behind anyway. Amazing, life transforming, yet so simple and scientific spiritual philosophy." - Aashish Singh

"Thank you for giving us such a knowledgeable app where anyone can get real Vedic knowledge just by sitting at home. The real pure Vedic knowledge is one click away for any common person and free of cost." - Hiral Panchal

"This App being given to us will solve our every problem in life and give us the power to handle any situation." - Ragini Gupta

"A must have App for daily sadhana and quenching the thirst of mind for love of Krishna. Many Many thanks to the JKP team for this divine gift.' - Sudhir Gogia

"I always wondered what my purpose in life is. This App has brought me so much knowledge to my life and the practice page has helped me to do my meditation in a very easy way. I feel less scared knowing and feeling God is always mine and with me." -Shefali Sharma

The App, which is available for iOS and Android, was launched by the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji as a way to share the philosophy of the Vedas to the whole world. Many users commented that in today's day and age, to have a free App, that has no hidden charges, and provides valuable knowledge, is an exceedingly rare gift. The App is part of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's campaign, Let's End Hardships. The Let's End Hardships campaign, an extension of the 'Every Soul Counts' campaign, focuses on the three aspects of hardships faced by individuals, including pain of the mind and body as well as economic hardships. To ward off the pains of the mind, the Sanatan Vedic Dharm App provides knowledge and practice sessions that will lead to more peace of mind and ways to better handle problems. It answers the critical questions that one has in life, 'Who am I?' and 'Why am I here?' along with many other important topics covered.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat has also, over the last year, donated almost 1.5 crores to support the fight against COVID-19. The three charitable hospitals (Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya) setup by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat have helped millions by providing free medical services to the impoverished. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education, educates over 4000 girls annually. For more information on the Let's End Hardships campaign, click the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uboI1bNZlUs

About Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat:

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational, and spiritual organization, dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society. Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who was with us from 1922 to 2013, received his title from the Kashi Vidvat Parishad in January 1957 at the young age of 34 years old. Since then, he spent his whole life working for the benefit of society through his organization. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is now managed by Sushri Dr. Vishaka Tripathi Ji, Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474804/App_launch.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474805/Vedic_App.jpg

