Scalefusion Introduces Certificate Management For Seamless Device Authentication

PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that its Mobile Device Management solution Scalefusion now supports Certification Management for Android, Windows 10, macOS and iOS devices. IT admins can now streamline the deployment of digital certificates on managed device inventory via the Scalefusion dashboard.

Digital certificates are critical for authenticating a device/endpoint on a network and are a prime element of any network's public infrastructure. IT admins need to authenticate and validate the security of the devices used for enterprise work when connected to known as well as unknown networks.

IT admins can now streamline the process of individually deploying certificates on enterprise devices and instead do it using Scalefusion MDM. This can be done by simply uploading a certificate on the Scalefusion dashboard. The certificates are silently installed on enterprise devices. Furthermore, IT admins can also manage the certificates of the entire device inventory, check status, expiry date and uninstall certificates quickly from the Scalefusion dashboard.

"Our efforts are directed towards simplifying IT tasks. With Certificate Management, we aim to streamline the IT task of uploading, deploying and managing digital certificates on the enterprise devices." said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP-Mobility at ProMobi Technologies.

"Certificate Management is available for Android, Windows 10, macOS and iOS devices," he added.

