SDGs in Action: D. Sivanandhan Celebrates Mumbai Schools' Positive Impact at the Inaugural School Chameleon Awards

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The School Chameleons Program concluded its ground-breaking initiative with a spectacular Finale on December 19, 2023, recognizing and celebrating the transformative efforts of Mumbai schools. The event served as a dynamic platform to showcase inspiring stories of positive change and innovation.

The program, engaging with over 350 schools, spotlighted initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), revealing remarkable endeavors that have made a lasting impact on communities and set a positive trajectory for the future.

L to R: Seema Sood; Amrita Rajpal, D Sivanandhan, Sudipta Dhruva and Ravi Rajpal (PRNewsfoto/School Chameleons)

The Finale, an immersive experience, featured narratives from 12 selected schools out of 100+. These schools shared compelling stories of change, compassion, and innovation, celebrating initiatives that fostered inspiration within the educational landscape.

Keynote speaker Mr. D Sivanandhan, former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, addressed the audience, while renowned actor and musician Monica Dogra dedicated a special song to inspiration and innovation. Notable personalities like Alpa Vora, UNICEF -Child Protection Specialist; Nandita Shah, Co-founder- Akshara Centre; Rekha Shahani Educationist & changemaker amongst others added to the event's charm.

Encouraging the teachers and School principals present Mr Sivanandhan said' "The finest of prodigy's come from the simplest of schools. Schools play the role of a mentor and guide in every child's life and if each school decides it can produce scientists and Nobel laureates, all they need is the vision and the design complimented by pure intent. I myself am a product of five different schools and if I managed to make something of myself I am sure every child has the potential to be driven to become a value creating individual. Lets use every opportunity to produce Kalams and Chandrayan directors! "

The highlight was the acknowledgment and awarding of 12 schools demonstrating exceptional commitment to positive change. Chosen by a distinguished jury, these schools became beacons of transformative education, inspiring others to follow suit. Attendees, including school principals, teachers, and the wider community, contributed significantly to the event's vibrancy, and shared commitment.

The Global Chameleon Project, initiated in 2020, started with Corporate chameleons program with more than 100 corporates participating. This team comprises passionate storytellers, educators, and experience creators. The founders—Sudipta Dhruva, Trainer & Storyteller; Dr. Amrita Rajpal, passionate educationist; Ravi Rajpal, investor and mentor and Seema Sood, brand and marketing enthusiast—collaborated to bring this initiative to life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudipta Dhruva, the brain behind this concept said, "The school eco system has a huge role to play in achieving the UN SDGs and it is time to create a platform to recognise, celebrate and learn from their stories."

The organizers expressed gratitude to The Somaiya School for hosting the event and to Prize Sponsor Amar Chitra Katha for their generous support. Implementation partners included StoryTelling Works, The ABCD Show, and Qicom Brand Solutions.

This Finale marked the culmination of an inspiring journey, celebrating the dedication and innovation of Mumbai schools in fostering positive change aligned with global sustainability goals.

About School Chameleons

School Chameleons are principals, teachers and educators within the school system who are adapting, innovating and driving change towards creating a sustainable and compassionate world. "The secret of change is to focus all your energies not on fighting the old but on building the new." This quote by Socrates, sums up what School Chameleons is out to do. We are passionate about making a change and in helping create new and powerful narratives, meaningful partnerships and facilitating exchange of expertise.

For more details contact:

Tasneem Limbdiwala

Contact Details: [email protected], +91 9967547967

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304400/School_Chameleons.jpg