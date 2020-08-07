Shemaroo, TVS Credit among leading brands increase Push Notifications Delivery by 50 to 70% with Netcore's Smart Push

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, a leading global marketing technology provider, today announced the success of its recently launched Smart Push, a breakthrough notification delivery technology. Smart Push has helped brands like Shemaroo Entertainment, a leader in India's OTT space, and TVS Credit Services, an Indian financial services company, boost their Push Notification Delivery rate by more than 50%. Netcore also powers push notifications for leading brands, including ICICI Bank, My Team 11, Revv, Malindo Air, Sendo, Smartfren, Sun & Sand Sports, Fahasa, and many more.

Google FCM has been unreliable when it comes to notification deliveries, leaving app marketers deeply concerned about the alarming reduction in engagement rates. In response, Netcore, a global leader in customer engagement, has developed Smart Push, a solution doubling notification delivery rates compared to push amplification solutions available in the industry. The improvement in delivery rates was directly tied to an increase in Daily Active Users (DAUs) and to a marked improvement in user retention.

Mr. Mukund Kulkarni, Chief Manager - Digital of TVS Credit said, "It's extremely important for any brand to target the right user through the right channel at the right time. With Netcore Smartech, we were able to optimize our app push notification strategy, driving 23% of user engagement on our app through improved Push Notification Delivery. We have achieved 2.2X uplift in delivery rates and 1.8X uplift in click rates through app push notifications as a channel on Smartech. The consultancy and support from the Customer Success Team at Netcore has been extremely helpful in achieving this feat."

Smart Push also influenced a considerable portion of ShemarooMe's overall conversions by pushing up its Push Notification Delivery by 50%. Mr. Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital of Sheemaro said, "Technology has always been at the heart of ShemarooMe and how we function to make the content viewing not only personalized for our viewers but also enhance their watching experience. This partnership with Netcore augments our customer watching experience and helps us reach out to more Bollywood buffs."

"Brands value each customer touchpoint quite highly. Every lost notification delivery is a lost engagement opportunity," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions. "Smartech has been built with an engagement-driven retention philosophy and deliverability has been at the core of all things we have done. I believe Smartech, especially with its AI capabilities, packs the most critical combination of scale and deliverability that all major players can plug into their engagement strategies and see astronomical results," added Kalpit.

About Netcore Solutions:

Netcore Solutions, the world-renowned martech solutions company enables marketers to outline their customer journey to achieve extraordinary 1:1 customer experience. Netcore has been delivering marketing ROI for more than two decades to world's leading brands and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA and EMEA.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd