Shincheonji Church Hosting an Online Conference, Inviting Pastors to Join and Discuss the Development of MOUs

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, headquartered in Gwacheon, South Korea, will be hosting an online conference to discuss the MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) that have already been made between Shincheonji Church and various pastors around the world. The conference will take place Saturday, April 2nd at 5pm Korea time (3am US Central Standard Time) and will highlight the agreements made between Shincheonji and various pastors around the whole world. Shincheonji Chairman Man-hee Lee will be speaking at the event to discuss the "Roles of the Pastors in this Era".

This online conference comes after nearly 2,000 pastors have signed MOUs with Shincheonji already, agreeing to study the Bible with the Church and examine its teachings. Many MOUs were made after Shincheonji hosted online seminars in late 2021 and early 2022 explaining the fulfillment of Revelation and the Secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven that were broadcast through YouTube live streams. The seminars have already acquired tens of millions of views from believers and Christian pastors around the world.

Shincheonji Church, founded in 1984 with currently over 300,000 members, preaches the prophecy and the fulfillment of the events of the Bible's book of Revelation. The Church currently has the majority of its churches and members in Korea, but has significantly grown in recent years abroad with branch churches in dozens of countries, including multiple locations in the US.

The Church's education center, called Zion Mission Center, is the place where people come to study the word of Shincheonji, which is the secrets of the kingdom of heaven and the prophecy and fulfillment of Revelation. Hundreds of pastors all around the world have gone through the Zion Mission Center and many are currently teaching their own congregations the word from Shincheonji. Seminary schools have reached out to Shincheonji to provide instructors for their Theology courses in order to teach their students the true understanding of the Bible.

The seminars have been translated in dozens of languages, including English. The English seminar videos can be found here. https://m.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus

