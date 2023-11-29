Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. signs MoU with Metalor Technologies International SA for setting up a Joint venture to produce Electrical Contacts

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. (SBCL), a prominent global player in manufacturing of bimetal/trimetal strips, shunt resistors, and electrical contacts, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Metalor Technologies International SA (Metalor) to explore the feasibility of setting up a Joint Venture in India to produce electrical contacts. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Shivalik's manufacturing capability for producing electrical contacts by partnering with a renowned global leader.

Metalor Technologies International SA, headquartered in Switzerland is a member of the Tanaka group of Japan and a global leader in Precious Metals.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary (Shivalik Engineered Products Private Ltd) is an established player in the Indian market producing electrical contact assemblies with modern joining methods and a world class tooling infrastructure based in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

CFO of SBCL, Mr. Rajeev Ranjan shared, "This is an exciting opportunity for Shivalik to set up a world class organisation catering to the needs of global customers both in India and across the world."

Managing Director of Shivalik Engineered products Pvt Ltd. , Mr. Sumer Ghumman, commented on the MoU: "This has a potential for us to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities using the best technologies in the field of electrical contacts. We look forward to working with Metalor in India and expanding our portfolio of products in the silver contacts segment."

About Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Founded in 1984, and headquartered out of New Delhi, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited is a process and product engineering specialised business based in India. It manufactures and sells thermostatic bimetal/trimetal strips for switching components used in electrical, electronics, automotive, agricultural, medical, defence, and industrial applications. The Company also makes shunt resistors for use in the high-growth automotive and industrial equipment segments. The rising demand for switchgear, battery management and smart metering systems also conveys solid long-term prospects for Shivalik's product lines. With its unique business model based on proprietary bimetal technologies and niche solutions that OEMs demand, Shivalik thrives in an industry with high entry barriers. Today, as a valued vendor, the Company is making a mark in supplying high-quality bimetals and shunt resistors to the fast-emerging electric vehicles and customisable smart meters of the future,

Shivalik's highly experienced management has led the Company to prominent ownership in technology and applications. Its solid balance sheet, combined with prudent capital management, drives Shivalik's robust growth potential. Shivalik's plants are operated by a team of 808 vastly skilled people, Shivalik serves more than 125 clients globally.