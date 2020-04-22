Simplilearn Campus Connect Initiative: Free Access to Premium Learning Programs for Faculty and Students Across 200 Indian Universities

BANGALORE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The program will help deliver knowledge and practical skills to faculty and students at Indian universities through their Learning Paths

Up to 200 individuals from each university learning for free during the lockdown

In its bid to support teaching and learning continuity across the country, Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, today announced the launch of its Campus Connect initiative. Through this unique program, Simplilearn aims to offer free access to entire Learning Paths for faculty, and individual skill courses for students, to over 200 Indian universities. The Learning Path is composed of multiple Masters Programs and digital skills courses in the same domain, free for 50 faculty members of a university. Each faculty member can also nominate four students to enroll in individual skill courses.

The Campus Connect initiative, a brainchild of Simplilearn, is aimed at providing the right skill and method of online learning to faculty through uniquely designed Learning Paths. With the lockdown in place, universities are taking to online teaching methodologies to ensure continuity in studies. Given that this practice is new and most faculty may not be adept, Simplilearn is bridging this gap by bringing its expertise of online learning to the frontlines of education.

Through Campus Connect, faculty members of universities will gain access to premium Simplilearn content co-created with leading technology companies like IBM, Microsoft, AWS and Google, among many others. Along with this, the faculty will also be privy to dedicated customer success representatives who will guide them in the completion of the program. Universities can write to us on [email protected] for any questions.

Speaking on the launch of Campus Connect, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO Simplilearn, said, "Teaching via digital platforms is a new experience for both faculty and students. In fact, teaching online is a competency that can be developed by learning and teaching online. Through the Campus Connect Initiative, we at Simplilearn intend to fulfill this criterion. As an EdTech provider, we wanted to extend our expertise to more individuals and learners during this nationwide lockdown. Understanding that many Indian universities are new to the concept of online education, we decided to open our premium master's program to faculty as well. By empowering faculty with the right skills and tools for online teaching, this further ensures continuity in studies and delivery of quality education to students during these uncertain times. With Campus Connect, we hope to build a stronger online education system in India as we believe that this will be the future of education." He further added, "In these uncertain times, it is also heartening to see the global EdTech ecosystem stepping up to offer free learning programs to students and professionals stuck at home, encouraging them to continue learning."

Post the initial lockdown announcement, Simplilearn had launched 100+ hours of free courses on its Android application to help and motivate professionals to upskill themselves. The 'Campus Connect' initiative is part of Simplilearn's second phase of providing aspirants a platform for learning continuity, focused towards helping college students and faculty alike. Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future to-date, and now aims to help build a career for the future professionals.

