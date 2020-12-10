Simplilearn Sees Surge in B2B Enrollments: Upskills More Than 50,000 Corporate Learners in the Last 6 Months

- Largest number of learners from India, followed by the USA, Thailand and Oman

- The top three industries enabling employees to upskill are IT Services and Products, education/ universities and telecommunications

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today reported a surge in their B2B business for the last six months. Over this period, the company has onboarded over 50,000 corporate learners across 12 countries, led by India, the USA, Thailand, and Oman. The top industries that contributed the largest share of learners were IT Services and Products, education/universities, and telecommunications. Simplilearn's short term and Master's programs in digital skills and new technologies, delivered via multiple corporate partnerships, offer effective L&D solutions for organizations across the globe.

The COVID-19 global health crisis has disrupted work patterns worldwide and accelerated enterprise-wide digitization, with organizations taking to tech-based solutions. With businesses increasingly implementing online models, they find it necessary today to equip their employees with the most relevant digital skills through practical, role-aligned, digital skill training. Consequently, organizations today are implementing a combination of strategies that include re-skilling existing employees and hiring and training fresh graduates on emerging digital skills. Their employees become digitally ready to effect the enterprise-wide transformation needed to tackle environmental dynamics and drive business growth.

Sharing his views, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, stated, "The COVID-19 outbreak has created a demand for digitally adept workforces, pushing employers to boost their L&D budgets towards employee skilling programs. The B2B learner numbers recorded across the Simplilearn platform clearly indicate how the L&D sector across the globe is on an upward growth path, placing greater emphasis on tech-based skilling. Data on the Simplilearn platform shows that the greatest demand for employee skilling programs has been from companies in the IT services industry, followed by GICs or "Global Innovation Centres" of MNCs. For GICs, India provides the ideal environment to hire and build talent at scale on new emerging digital skills like data, full stack, cloud technologies, and so on. GICs are also using skill training as a strategy to engage their workforce."

Mr. Kumar further added, "The B2B segment has most often than not consisted of a small fraction of the online learning universe. However, post the pandemic, the share of voice of the B2B segment is at a considerable size and catching up with B2C. Recovery is happening faster as IT companies who paused L&D programs due to the challenge of remote working are now back on track. In addition to corporates, we see rising interest from large private universities, who are supplementing what is required by the university with online skilling programs enabling students to acquire industry relevant skills. However, most educational institutes lack the necessary technical infrastructure and trained faculty in the areas of new emerging technologies, and this is where Simplilearn comes in."

The programs offered by Simplilearn are designed around a unique bootcamp-style model, which provides a balance of both online classes and expert instructor-led live classrooms. The bootcamp approach to training also provides learners a real classroom experience through hands-on labs. All this is made possible through Simplilearn's AI-powered learning platform called 'EngageX'. The programs also offer sessions with subject matter experts and industry certified Capstone projects. Upon completing the program, learners receive a certificate of completion from Simplilearn and related partner companies and universities. This kind of holistic learning encourages learners to recommend their employers to enroll with the brand.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited