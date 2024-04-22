SKOCH Releases INDIA INVOLVED INDEX 2023: Measures Corporate Commitment to ESG and Viksit Bharat

Reliance Industries at #1, Hindustan Unilever at #2 and Adani Group at #3 show highest commitment to Viksit Bharat

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its capability, as the sole private sector organisation in the country, to carry out this project-level assessment and findings, SKOCH Group released its report on 'India Involved Assessment – 2023' recently. India Involved Assessment measures corporate commitment to developed India.

In its six-month long study, it assessed a number of companies across 231 indicators and ranked Top-20 corporates on comprehensive 'India Involved Ranking' and 'Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Ranking' respectively.

This addresses a critical gap in pure ESG approach advocated by the West. If India has to become a developed country by 2047, the country will require spatially dispersed, job-generative, equitable and sustainable growth. The study is an amalgamation of ESG efforts undertaken by the top 1,000 listed corporates, their Corporate Excellence evaluation and their Digital Transformation to assess how they are going population scale, digitally including the marginalised communities, crashing transaction costs and securely and in compliance with the privacy regime.

"A high degree of granularity and study in Corporate Excellence, ESG and Digital Transformation is required to create a comprehensive SKOCH India Involved Index," said Mr Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group. He added, "This serves to show the level of corporate commitment to India and the extent of the de-risking of its Indian businesses by contributing holistically to the challenges being faced by the country and its people, becoming an accelerator for the Inclusive Growth of India."

Click here to Download the REPORT or use the following link: https://skoch-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/main/uploads/india-involved-report-skoch.pdf

India Involved Rankings - Overall

The study finds that 40% of corporates are focused on Digital Transformation, followed by Environmental Excellence (24%), Corporate Excellence (19%), Social Excellence (14%), and Governance Excellence (2%). Reliance Industries takes the top spot, followed by Hindustan Unilever and Adani Group in third place. Bank of India takes fourth place, and Lupin takes fifth.

Out of sixteen sectors that participated in the study, 24% came from Financial Services and 21% from Information Technology, including AI, Robotics, and IoT. Food/FMCG occupies the third spot, followed by Banking at fourth and Petroleum at fifth. Together, they address a universe of more than a million employees.

"We find there is a gap in the socio-economic impact assessment capabilities and also in understanding the country's development priorities that businesses may need to align with for enlightened self-interest," commented Mr Kochhar, adding that SKOCH Rankings is an attempt to fill that vacuum.

India Involved Ranking – ESG

Hindustan Unilever tops the overall India Involved Rankings in ESG, followed by Adani Group and Britannia at #2 and #3, respectively. Welspun India bags the fourth spot and Indian Oil Corporation takes the fifth. Gujarat emerges as the frontrunner state, where most corporations report progress. #2 spot is occupied by Maharashtra followed by Haryana (#3), Karnataka (#4) and Delhi at #5.

In ESG, the top-most participation is from Food and FMCG (42%); second, Petroleum, Oil, Gas, Refineries (11%); and, third Financial Services (9%).

Environmental Excellence

Top organisations in Environmental Excellence include Hindustan Unilever, Adani Road Transport, and Indian Oil Corporation. The participants reported Dependence on Fossil Fuels (31%) as the top Environmental problem. Water Consumption is at #2 (29%) and Energy Consumption at #3 (17%). In response to these problems, corporates reported Shifting to Greener Options (46%) as the top-most solution. Technology Upgradation (16%) is followed by Adopting Rainwater Harvesting (10%). The outcomes of such initiatives across corporates resulted in an Increase in Green Energy Consumption (35%); Reduction in Carbon Emissions (26%); and, Reduction in Energy Consumption (11%).

Social Excellence

Hindustan Unilever is top in Social Excellence, followed by Ambuja Cement and Adani Connex. The study finds that Lack of Proper Healthcare Facilities (17%) is the top social problem. Others include Imparting Digital Literacy/Quality Education/Employment and Unskilled Workforce. In response to these, the corporates are focused on Education, Health and Diversity (34%); Skill Development (32%); and, Community Development (15%). The outcomes are also visible. There is Enhanced Inclusivity in the Society; Treatment of Life-Threatening Diseases; and Digital Literacy.

Governance Excellence

Union Bank tops the charts on Governance Excellence. Indraprastha Gas comes second and Gujarat Gas comes third. The participants address problems like Workplace Health & Safety; Operational Risk; Obsolete Markets; and, Reputational Risk. Their response to these has resulted in enhanced Efforts to Minimise Risk of Mishap; Technological Enhancement; Convenience to the Employees; and, Awareness Campaigns. The outcomes are Enhanced Convenience and Safety; and, Reduction in Workplace Accidents.

India Involved Ranking – Digital Transformation

In Digital Formation, Jio Platforms bags the top spot. Lupin Limited and Heritage Foods follow this at #2 and #3, respectively. The study finds that Digital Platforms (24%) remain in focus among Digital Transformation Interventions. This is followed by Product Development (19%); AI/ML (16%); Innovation and Telecommunications (14%); and, Data Analytics / Big Data (5%). From the seven focus sectors, 47% corporates are focusing on IT, AI, Robotics and IoT; 21% from Financial Services; and 19% belong to Banking sector.

India Involved Ranking – Corporate Excellence

In Corporate Excellence, Bank of India, HDFC Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Health Insurance are at #1, #2, and #3, respectively. Essentially the Corporate Excellence interventions are in three areas, namely, Product (46%); Performance (38%); and, Process (15%), the study finds. Most active participation came from Financial Services, Banking, Hospitals, Healthcare, Automobile, Auto Ancillaries, Electric Vehicle and Dealerships. 88% participating industries belong to Financial Services and Banking sectors.

"The India Involved Index would serve a much broader purpose towards achieving the defined goals of India 2047, with ESG being a critical subset. While these are not ESG ratings, corporates can use the documentation to make a better case for their socio-economic impact and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) to SEBI," concluded Mr Kochhar.

