SPJIMR's one-year PGPM programme closes placements on a high

The maximum number of hires were in the sectors of Information Technology and Services, followed by Operations and Supply Chain, an indication of the demand for professional talent and the significance of IT and Operations areas in growth revival.

Graduating PGPM participants secured opportunities in middle-management roles in leading organisations including Accenture Technology Consulting, Accenture Operations, Blue Yonder, Cognizant, Deloitte, Edelweiss, Genpact, Indegene, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, LTI, Sapient, Thoucentric, Udaan amongst others.

The average salary for the top 25% of the batch stood at INR 25.6L while the average salary for the top 50% of the class was INR 22.8L. Overall, the average salary for the batch (INR 19.5L) witnessed a 6% rise over the last year. On an average, the batch almost doubled their incoming salaries (average hike: 95%) with the highest hike being around 325%.

The significant increase in the salaries of the participants earned before they entered the programme and on completion of the PGPM; capture in part, the depth and breadth of the learning journey that makes the PGPM programme so unique and a consistent performer over the years.

The placements process saw 74 companies come in to hire from the batch of 115 participants. A majority of the companies came from a group of regulars on the SPJIMR campus who have repeatedly hired and came back again this year. A new set of 35 companies also joined the process this year, opening up more choices for participants and enabling a faster cycle for the placements in what was an unusual year.

Though the season saw active participation from companies across sectors, Consulting and IT/ITES took the biggest share followed by roles in Operations & Supply Chain.

While the graduating cohort of PGPM 2020 had most of the participants coming from traditional corporate backgrounds (e.g. Manufacturing, IT, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Retail, BFSI), the programme also had quite a few diverse participant profiles ranging from entrepreneurship, family business, B2G sales and digital marketing domains.

"Anticipating a sluggish year for recruitment, students increased their efforts towards interview preparation in addition to the outreach to companies. Most regular recruiters saw value in their past decisions and supported recruitment from the current batch towards their people requirements," said Bhishm Chugani, Head - Placements at SPJIMR.

About SPJIMR's PGPM programme

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) is a one-year full-time management programme (preceded by 3 months online learning), that enables candidates with 5 years of work experience and strong domain expertise, to move to expansive roles in general management. Participants are offered specialization in areas of Finance, Information Management, Marketing and Operations & Supply Chain Management. Programme for the batch of 2021 has started with 130 students. Batch of 2022 will start from October 2021 and admission process for the same has already started. For details, visit: https://www.spjimr.org/pgpm

Prof. Abbasali Gabula

[email protected]

+91-9821362495

Associate Director, External Relations

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

