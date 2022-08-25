SRK Knowledge Foundation to Provide Free Rooftop Solar Electricity to the Families of 750 Martyrs and Unsung Heroes

The initiative will provide clean and renewable electricity to more than 3,000 people and allow them to save Rs. 2,000 per month on their utility costs

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRK Knowledge Foundation ( SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of one of the global diamond leaders, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. ( SRK ), announced they would install residential solar rooftops at the homes of 750 martyred soldiers and unsung heroes across India. SRKKF is committed to creating a better future for humanity, and, through its philanthropic efforts, strives to help realize a sustainable future for the communities in which SRK operates.

The announcement was made at an Independence Day celebration by Shri Govind Dholakia (Govindkaka), SRKKF Founder and Chairman, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. SRKKF pledged to help the families of India's unsung heroes by installing free solar rooftops at their homes.

"At SRK, we are committed to protecting our environment, preserving our natural resources, developing socially responsible leaders and giving back to our communities," said Govindkaka. "Our unsung heroes have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and preserve our wellbeing. We, at the SRK family, are inspired by their patriotism and will never forget the sacrifice made by these heroes and their families. This is why we decided to provide free solar energy to power their homes for their entire lifetime. We hope this pioneering initiative from SRK will inspire other Indian business leaders to also give back to these leaders and their families."

The 750 KW rooftop solar systems will be used to power 750 homes. The initiative will impact more than 3,000 lives and enable residents to save at least Rs. 2,000 per month. This initiative also supports Goals 7 and 11 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In March 2022, SRKKF announced plans to transform Dudhala village in the Amreli district of Gujarat into a green village by installing solar panels across the community. 400 KW solar rooftop arrays will power 350 houses and public areas in the village and, once complete, will be the first village to be completely powered by solar panels. Earlier in 2016 at Nadabet, SRKKF also organised an event named 'Hum Chale toh Hindustan Chale' to felicitate the country's brave army jawans and honour them by providing aid to the families of martyrs and funding increased medical care and supplies, including an ambulance, water purifiers and new a medical centre at the border.

Under the leadership of Govindkaka, SRKKF has financially supported the educational and medical needs of over 3 million people and conferred the 'Santokbaa Humanitarian Award' to 13 eminent leaders since 2006 in fond memory of his mother.

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK):

For six decades, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. has been the epitome of sophisticated simplicity, transparency and ethics in the world of diamonds. Its professional ideals continue to guide its leadership in setting the highest benchmarks in industry standards and customer service. The foresight and investments of SRK in science and technology have positioned it to be one of the most technologically advanced diamond crafters in the world and help further its quest to deliver quality at scale.

SRK is a rapidly growing family-run organization with annual revenue of $1.8 billion supported by its 6,000 employees. In addition to being one of the most compliant companies in the industry and holding the highest number of ISO certifications, two of its state-of-the-art crafting facilities, SRK Empire and SRK House in Surat, are LEED Platinum certified.

About Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF):

Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) was founded by SRK to create a better future for humanity through the effective development of socially responsible individuals and organisations to realize a sustainable future for communities.

SRKKF's mission is to advocate and support quality education, healthcare and hygiene, skill development, community development, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. These five pillars represent key indicators of the Human Development Index. SRKKF is also committed to supporting the greater needs of India including but not limited to the conservation of natural resources and disaster relief and rehabilitation.

SOURCE SRK Knowledge Foundation