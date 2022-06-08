StanPlus Partners with Purple Quarter to Appoint Suhas Kulkarni as the CTPO

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StanPlus, a leader in the smart medical response space onboarded Ex-Uber techie, Suhas Kulkarni as the Chief Technology Product Officer. Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred partner for the tech leadership search.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, StanPlus, shared, "We are delighted to have Suhas join the team. When it comes to delivering the best emergency service, as an organization, it is imperative for us to become tech-heavy as well. With Suhas' well of experience, I am confident that he will advance our tech scale and our existing product verticals. We thank team Purple Quarter for their expertise and guidance in understanding this crucial mandate and delivering us the best tech leader."

To 'build India's fastest medical response', StanPlus founded in 2016; is an end-to-end emergency response company that focuses on 3Ts - Triage, Transport and Treatment. With a 360-degree approach, the company is committed to building the best-in-world technologies, protocols and infrastructure to make Indian Emergency Response faster and more empathetic. To fulfil this, the company sought Purple Quarter's support in mapping and locating an ideal tech leader who would align the technology goals with that of the organization.

"Thank you, Purple Quarter, for introducing me to this incredible opportunity at StanPlus. The team duly assisted me throughout the procedure; their streamlined and transparent process has been indispensable. I am thrilled to be a part of StanPlus's mission of 'Driving Care in Healthcare'. As the CTPO & Founding Engineer, my primary goal will be to deliver products & technology that will contribute to developing India's Fastest Medical Response System. StanPlus will become the most trusted and reliable service in dealing with emergency situations that will save lives during the golden hour. We are going to build an operating system for managing emergency services that can scale across 400+ Indian cities and globally through effective triaging, treatment and transport," shared Suhas Kulkarni.

Team Purple Quarter along with StanPlus devised a custom plan to understand, map and locate the right tech leader for their tech-head mandate. Suhas Kulkarni was found to be the right fit for the organization's culture and growing team. With over 20+ years of technical experience, the Ex-Uber engineering leader has worked on multiple products and domains. In his previous stints, he has been associated with renowned brands such as Oracle, SocialCode and Gree among others. He has built talented teams and delivered reliable, scalable, mission-critical applications, systems, and infrastructure.

Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Browserstack, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

