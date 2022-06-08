Tata Elxsi announces a new technology development centre in Kozhikode

BANGALORE and KOZHIKODE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, amongst the world's leading design and technology service providers, is expanding its presence in Kerala with the opening of a new centre in Kozhikode's UL Cyber Park.

The new centre will host teams and state-of-the-art technology and product development facilities in EV, Connected Car, OTT, 5G, and Digital technologies.

"Tata Elxsi has been a preferred company for talent who want to challenge themselves with technology, digital and next-gen product engineering. The Kerala government welcomes its expansion in Kerala, and the new centre will create new jobs and tech opportunities in the Kozhikode and the North Kerala region. Tata Elxsi was one the first technology companies to establish a presence in Kerala with the centre in Thiruvananthapuram, and has not only grown their centres but also led to a large number of global companies and tech talent finding a home in Thiruvananthapuram. We hope this creates a similar impetus for the tech sector in the Kozhikode region,'' stated Shri Bishwanath Sinha IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala.

"Kozhikode and North Kerala have a sizeable native pool of engineering and technology graduates who are working in other parts of India and the world due to limited career opportunities locally. With this new centre and presence in Kozhikode, we look forward to providing rewarding careers, international exposure and career growth for talented engineers and technology leaders who hail from this part of Kerala or would like to work in this beautiful city which offers an excellent quality of living. We are initiating a global recruitment drive immediately and invite interested engineers and tech talent to help us build a scaled presence in this centre over the next few years," said Mr Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Autonomous, Electric, Connected vehicle technologies, and Software-defined vehicles (SDV). It is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and offices, and a global pool of over 10,000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi