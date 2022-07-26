TEAORB launches Kommando - The Resilient Brew

Inspired by the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their zeal to protect the Nation's borders, Assam's first electronic marketplace for teas, TeaOrb is offering 'Kommando', a premium blend of Loose-leaf CTC tea.

Sampled by some of the best tea connoisseurs and tasters in the industry, Kommando is a blend that has been perfected for years.

The rich and malty liquor of Kommando is a testimony of years of experience and is a tribute to the tea blenders and tasters who remain the unsung heroes of the indigenous tea industry of Assam and Northeast India .

GUWAHATI, India, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assam's first e-marketplace for tea sellers and buyers, TeaOrb Services Llp is offering a unique blend of premium quality CTC tea, Kommando for its online buyers. From today onwards, patrons and the potential customers of TeaOrb can find Kommando Premium Assam Loose Leaf CTC tea on the website, www.teaorb.com and on Amazon.

Kommando as a blend is a product of inspiration and emotion. TeaOrb's tea tasters and connoisseurs sampled loose leaf teas from hundreds of gardens in Assam to perfect this blend. The taste and aroma of a cup of tea also brings back memories that has the power to evoke an emotional response. TeaOrb believes in an emotional connect with their blends sourced from various tea gardens in Assam. Each blend has its own story.

To create Kommando, the founders of TeaOrb looked at Assam and her neighbourhood's glorious history. Around 180 years ago, British explorers discovered hand-made teas prepared by the Singpho community of Assam with help of Maniram Dewan, one of Assam's first martyrs in the freedom movement. Kommando's bold flavour is a glowing tribute to the quest and the struggle to make space for the Assam tea in the global economy. TeaOrb also drew courage from Indian soldiers posted on the nation's borders, protecting her from numerous threats. This blend's robust aroma is a testimony of these unsung heroes who laid down their lives to preserve the freedom of this land. Lastly, TeaOrb is inspired by resilience of the tea industry that survived a tumultuous decade of unrest and continued producing finest of teas.

Kommando has a creamy-woody aroma of the blackish brown amalgamated tea leaves. As one prepares the brew, its strong bodied malty aroma envelopes the senses. The coppery infusion ultimately turns into a dark amber liquor while steeping. With the taste, one feels energized by the strong bodied malty liquor.

The Kommando premium loose leaf Assam CTC tea is available on the website and on Amazon in 250 grams or nine ounces packets. With TeaOrb's concept of 'Farm to Cup', it is already delivering the freshest tea within minimum number of days in transit. To protect the freshness of TeaOrb's products, the organization uses environmentally sustainable Japanese technology of oxygen absorption to seal the packets.

About TeaOrb

TeaOrb Services Llp is an Assam-based for-profit social entrepreneurship start-up, working closely with small tea farmers and estates of India by providing a virtual platform in an effort to ensure fair price for their high-quality produce and uphold the essence of sustainability to address real issues affecting people and the environment.

Assam accounts for one-sixth of the tea produced in the world and more than half of the tea produced in India. Being the first e-marketplace for tea producers and sellers in Assam, TeaOrb's work has been recognized by business leaders across the globe. Recently, TeaOrb Services Llp was announced as a Frontrunner Awardee by an international jury from more than 14 countries in the category of 'Foods and Snacks' in October 2021, at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.

