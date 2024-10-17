TechPhosis partners with Pegatron 5G for enabling Academia with 5G/6G Research Labs in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechPhosis, a deep tech company offering communications solutions, has partnered with Pegatron 5G to enable Academia in India with a state-of-the-art 5G/6G Research and Innovation Labs for developing 5G Applications and Internet of Things (IOT) use cases. This cutting-edge collaboration will bring Indian Institutes at par with the best 5G/6G research lab infrastructure. These labs will empower students and researchers to understand 5G technology via hands on experimentation on a live 5G lab system, exposing message flows and protocols used in the system and providing an integration with applications development environment used for different vertical industries.

In this cooperation project, TechPhosis will provide the 5G Software (including 5G RAN and 5G Core) developed using Open Source. Pegatron 5G will supply 'Make in India' energy efficient, IP50, indoor radio hardware. This approach of democratizing 5G enables TechPhosis and Pegatron 5G to offer these labs to Academia in India at a fraction of the cost compared to what is typical in the industry. TechPhosis and Pegatron 5G will further subsidize initial few labs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal, CEO, TechPhosis, said, "India is at the cusp of becoming a Communication Superpower and there is a massive opportunity of setting up 5G private networks across Enterprises, Industry, PSUs and Govt. departments. We want to enable our students to drive this 5G revolution which will be a major employment provider on one side and also lead the country to become a 6G leader and drive communications industry across the globe."

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr Jayant Moghe, AVP & Country Manager, India for Pegatron Electronics India Pvt Limited (PELI), said, "Pegatron 5G is fully committed to support India's ambition to become a leading telecom global power by enabling the students and researchers in the country with the best 5G/6G lab infrastructure. Pegatron's superior hardware and design and manufacturing capabilities helps to create highly cost effective, robust, stable and high performance 'make in India' 5G products."

TechPhosis Private Limited is a leading communications solutions supplier in India. TechPhosis has been created by Industry experts with an overall experience of 200+ years in communications/telecom domain who have been at the forefront of Wireless Mobile communications journey over the last 25 years working with top communication software MNCs. TechPhosis is part of one of the biggest 5G ecosystem globally and is known for offering RAN/core for all kinds of 5G Private solutions including indoor, outdoor, ISC and 7.2 split across all kinds of frequency bands based on SOC as well as COTS hardware through its strong network of Ecosystem partners. TechPhosis has major focus on 6G and is involved 6G research and POCs with academia and industry. https://www.techphosis.com

