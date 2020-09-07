Tejas Networks wins Rs. 32 crore orders for a State-led BharatNet project

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) announced that it has received purchase order of Rs. 32 crores from Sterlite Technologies (STL) [NSE: STRTECH] and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for a state-led BharatNet project in south India.

Tejas Networks will supply its state-of-the-art GPON OLT and ONT products for this project, which is being funded as a part of BharatNet, the world's largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India. Tejas Networks is already the leading supplier of GPON OLT/ONT products for BharatNet Phase-1 project and has been honoured by Government of India as one of the best performing equipment suppliers for BharatNet Phase-1.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are excited to partner with Sterlite Technologies and L&T Construction on this important government project to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural population. Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive on all aspects and are being deployed by Tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world. At Tejas, we are fully committed to do our part in fulfilling honourable Prime Minister of India's dream of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in telecom equipment and to help connect every village in the country on BharatNet in the next 1000 days."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Mr. Santosh Kesavan:

[email protected]

Phone: +91-80-41794600

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tejas Networks Limited